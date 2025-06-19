HPQ Announces Closing of Non-Broker Private Placement

MONTREAL, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company driving innovation in advanced materials and critical process development, is pleased to announce it has closed yesterday a Non-Brokered Private placement financing first announced on May 29, 2025 for 3,158,000 units at a price of $0.18 per unit for a gross proceed of $568,440.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the capital stock of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.25 for a period of 48 months from the date of closing of the placement. Each share issued pursuant to the placement will have a mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing of the placement.

“Closing this financing in less-than-ideal market further demonstrates the strong interest in HPQ’s value proposition,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. “Through modest in size, this financing provides HPQ with a solid foundation to capitalize on the larger opportunities we are actively pursuing.”

Mr. Bernard Tourillon, Chairman, President, CEO and Director of HPQ, directly or via entities under his controls, subscribed for 1,112,000 units in the placement. Following the completion of the private placement, Mr. Tourillon will beneficially own or exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 21,052,041 shares, representing 4.97 per cent of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

Mrs. Noëlle Drapeau, HPQ Corporate Secretary and a Director, personally and though its company 6710018 Canada Inc., subscribed for 150,000 units in the placement. Following the completion of the private placement, Mrs. Drapeau will beneficially own or exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 1,201,500 shares, representing 0.28 per cent of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company.

The participation of Mr. Tourillon and Mrs. Drapeau in the private placement constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 -- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. In connection with this related party transaction, the company is relying on the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval exemptions of subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the portion of the private placement subscribed by Mr. Tourillon and Mrs. Drapeau does not exceed 25 per cent of the company's market capitalization. The Board of directors of the Company has approved the Private Placement, including the participation of Mr. Tourillon and Mrs. Drapeau therein.

In connection with the placement, Stephen Avenues Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, received a cash commission equal to $ 10,260 and the Company issued to them 57,000 broker warrants, and Research Capital of Toronto, Ontario received a cash commission equal to $ 1,512 and the Company issued to them 8,400 broker warrants. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the Broker to acquire one common share of the company at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 48 months following the Closing Date and is subject to the mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing of the placement as the warrants of the placement.

SHARES FOR DEBT SETTLEMENT

HPQ has completed the debt settlement announced on June 12th, 2025, by issuing 565,000 units at a price of $0.18 per unit thereby settling the outstanding invoices totaling the amount of $101,700. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the capital stock of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.25 for a period of 48 months from the date of closing of the transaction. Each share issued pursuant to the debt settlement will have a mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing of the transaction.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is a technology company focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with world-class technology leaders PyroGenesis Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the company is developing the materials and process technologies essential to achieving net-zero goals.

