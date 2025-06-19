Market Update: Spin-Out Subscription and Forward Capitalisation

Please see attached document
Attachment
| Source: Global InterConnection Group Limited Global InterConnection Group Limited
Please see attached document
Attachment
The Company is pleased to announce that our Chairman Edi Truell has received formal confirmation from the Swiss authorities that he is eligible, through our subsidiary GIG Services SA, “Swiss ASC”, to...Read More
The Company, the Euronext-listed ultimate parent of ASC Energy PLC, announces an extension to the Right of First Refusal (“RoFR”) process for the proposed issuance of new ASC Energy PLC Convertible...Read More