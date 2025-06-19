Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Precision Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the precision medicine deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of precision medicine deals from 2019 to 2025.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter precision medicine deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 1221 precision medicine deals announced since 2019 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual precision medicine partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of precision medicine dealmaking.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in precision medicine dealmaking since 2019.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading precision medicine deals since 2019. Deals are listed by headline value.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in precision medicine dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of precision medicine deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of precision medicine deals signed and announced since Jan 2019, where a contract document is available in the public domain.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of precision medicine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2019. The chapter is organized by specific precision medicine technology type in focus.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in precision medicine deal making since 2019.



In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Precision Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse precision medicine collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Report Scope



Precision Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of precision medicine trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.



Precision Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in precision medicine dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of precision medicine deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading precision medicine deals by value

Most active precision medicine licensing dealmakers

Precision Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides comprehensive access to available records for deals, including contract documents where available.



Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in precision medicine dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Precision medicine deals over the years

2.3. Most active precision medicine dealmakers

2.4. Precision medicine deals by deal type

2.5. Precision medicine deals by therapy area

2.6. Precision medicine deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for precision medicine deals

2.7.1 Precision medicine deals headline values

2.7.2 Precision medicine deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Precision medicine deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Precision medicine royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading precision medicine deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top precision medicine deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active precision medicine dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active precision medicine dealmakers

4.3. Most active precision medicine deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Precision medicine contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Precision medicine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Precision medicine dealmaking by technology type

Deal directory

Deal directory - Precision medicine deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Precision medicine deals by deal type

Deal directory - Precision medicine deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions



List of Figures

Figure 1: Precision medicine deals since 2019

Figure 2: Active precision medicine dealmaking activity - 2019-2025

Figure 3: Precision medicine deals by deal type since 2019

Figure 4: Precision medicine deals by therapy area since 2019

Figure 5: Precision medicine deals by industry sector since 2019

Figure 6: Precision medicine deals with a headline value

Figure 7: Precision medicine deals with an upfront value

Figure 8: Precision medicine deals with a milestone value

Figure 9: Precision medicine deals with a royalty rate value

Figure 10: Top precision medicine deals by value since 2019

Figure 11: Most active precision medicine dealmakers 2019-2025

Figure 12: Precision medicine deals by technology type since 2019



