Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific- Offshore Wind Farm Projects Map 2025" map from La Tene Maps has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This map shows the current, planned (consented) and proposed disposition of offshore wind projects together with developer/operator, generating capacity and number of turbines where known. This is achieved by coloured symbols depicting site status.

The map mainly covers offshore China, Japan,South Korea, Taiwan Vietnam, Philippines with smaller inset maps for Australia/New Zealand and India together with an enlargement of the Taiwan area.

Size: B1 (1000 x 707mm)

For more information about this map visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mcux5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment