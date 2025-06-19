Asia Pacific Offshore Wind Farm Projects Map 2025

Discover the dynamic landscape of offshore wind projects across Asia-Pacific, featuring current, planned, and proposed sites in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines. This map includes developer details, capacity, and turbine numbers, with inset views of Australia, New Zealand, and India.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific- Offshore Wind Farm Projects Map 2025" map from La Tene Maps has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This map shows the current, planned (consented) and proposed disposition of offshore wind projects together with developer/operator, generating capacity and number of turbines where known. This is achieved by coloured symbols depicting site status.

The map mainly covers offshore China, Japan,South Korea, Taiwan Vietnam, Philippines with smaller inset maps for Australia/New Zealand and India together with an enlargement of the Taiwan area.

Size: B1 (1000 x 707mm)

For more information about this map visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mcux5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Asia Pacific- Offshore Wind Farm Projects Map 2025
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Energy Maps
                            
                            
                                Offshore Wind
                            
                            
                                Offshore Wind Power
                            
                            
                                Wind Farm
                            
                            
                                Wind Power
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading