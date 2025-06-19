Yarn, Fiber and Thread Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 | Mergers Surge, Spiber-Botto Giuseppe Partnership to Boost Textile Sustainability

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yarn, Fiber and Thread Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The yarn, fiber, and thread market, valued at $97.13 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $133.42 billion by 2029, growing at a robust CAGR of 6.55%. By 2034, the market is expected to further expand to $170.42 billion, driven by various factors, including the rise of athleisure, sportswear, and the continued growth of e-commerce and online retail platforms.

During the historic period from 2019-2024, market growth was supported by increased textile exports and demand for sustainable textiles, alongside initiatives favoring the fashion industry. However, unstable raw material prices and synthetic competition posed challenges. Looking ahead, a decline in traditional weaving practices and labor shortages could potentially constrain market expansion.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in 2024, valued at $68.36 billion (70.38%). The Middle East and Africa are expected to exhibit the fastest growth, with anticipated CAGRs of 16.43% and 8.96%, respectively, while Asia-Pacific and Western Europe are set to grow at CAGRs of 6.14% and 4.54%.

The market remains fragmented, with small players proliferating. In 2023, the top ten competitors accounted for 12.99% of the total market. Sinopec Group led with a 2.61% share, followed by Reliance Industries Ltd. with 2.33%, and others such as Alpek S.A.B. de C.V and Toray Industries Inc. The market is segmented by type into regular and special yarn, and by end-users into apparel, footwear, and home interiors. Regular yarn dominated in 2024, while special yarn is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, reflecting a CAGR of 7.71% from 2024-2029.

Apparel emerges as the largest segment across applications, projected to experience rapid growth, propelled by the demand for fast fashion and technological advancements in high-performance yarns. Opportunities for growth by type highlight regular yarn as a key focus, projected to contribute $93.9 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

Strategic partnerships and innovations in recycled polyester are set to enhance market sustainability. The focus is on expanding offerings in emerging markets, optimizing pricing strategies, and digital engagement to capture new consumer bases. Sustainable yarns, specifically embroidery, are identified as high-growth opportunities.

Major Market Trends

Strategic Partnerships Driving Sustainability and Circular Economy in Textiles

Innovative Recycled Polyester Advancing Sustainability and Circularity in Textiles

Innovative High-Performance Textile Yarns Enhance Durability and Sustainability in Fabrics

Sustainable Filament Yarn Revolutionizing Eco-Friendly Textile Manufacturing Worldwide

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Spiber Inc. Announced a Partnership With Botto Giuseppe

Brickle Group Acquired Family Yarns Inc.

Sistema.bio Acquired Inclusive Energy (IE)

RSWM Limited Acquired Ginni Filaments Ltd.

