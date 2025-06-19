Aircraft Gearbox Market Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029, 2034F | Top 10 Players Hold Over 30% Market Share in 2023, Led by Boeing, Safran, and GE

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Gearbox Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global aircraft gearbox market is poised for substantial growth, transitioning from a valuation of $3.6 billion in 2024 to $5.5 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 8.87%. By 2034, the market is projected to achieve $8.09 billion, growing at 8.01% annually. Key drivers include the burgeoning demand for military helicopters, investments in geared turbofan engines, and hybrid-electric aircraft advancements. However, increasing raw material costs and aviation fuel prices have been identified as challenges.

Looking ahead, growth will be propelled by the expansion of aircraft fleets, rising air traffic, increased commercial aircraft deliveries, and enhanced maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. Stringent regulations and production delays pose potential obstacles.

North America holds the largest market share with 48.24% or $1.73 billion in 2024, followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others. Asia-Pacific and North America are projected to be the fastest-growing regions, with CAGRs of 10.10% and 8.92% respectively. The Middle East and Western Europe follow, expecting growth rates of 8.87% and 8.38% respectively.

Market concentration is notable, with the top 10 players commanding 30.33% of the market in 2023. Boeing Group leads with a 5.66% share, followed by Safran SA, General Electric Co., and others, highlighting a dynamic competitive landscape.

Segment Highlights

Component: Gears dominate, comprising 36.04% or $1.29 billion in 2024, with the fastest growth expected in the gear segment at 8.92% during 2024-2029.

Gears dominate, comprising 36.04% or $1.29 billion in 2024, with the fastest growth expected in the gear segment at 8.92% during 2024-2029. Aircraft Type: Civil aviation leads with 74.26% or $2.67 billion, projected to grow at 9.06% CAGR in 2024-2029.

Civil aviation leads with 74.26% or $2.67 billion, projected to grow at 9.06% CAGR in 2024-2029. Fit: Retrofit segment holds 60.37% or $2.17 billion, with the highest growth at 9.31% CAGR expected during the same period.

Retrofit segment holds 60.37% or $2.17 billion, with the highest growth at 9.31% CAGR expected during the same period. Gearbox Type: Accessory gearboxes account for 28.88% or $1.03 billion. Significant growth is expected in auxiliary power units at a CAGR of 10.17%.

Accessory gearboxes account for 28.88% or $1.03 billion. Significant growth is expected in auxiliary power units at a CAGR of 10.17%. Application: The engine application segment leads with 69.91% or $2.51 billion, with airframe applications poised for rapid growth at 9.32% CAGR.

Major Market Trends:

Extending Time Before Overhaul (TBO) in Aircraft Gearbox Development

Advanced Gearbox Design Doubles TBO for Heavy Twin Helicopters

New Power Gearbox Innovation Enhances Fuel Efficiency in Aviation Engines

Upgraded Main Gearboxes (eMGB) Increase Safety and Efficiency in Helicopter Operations

Key Mergers and Acquisitions:

Woodward, Inc. Acquired Safran S.A.

Safran S.A. Acquired Collins Aerospace

AAR Corp Acquired Triumph Group Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 344 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

The Boeing Group

Safran SA

General Electric Co.

Triumph Group

Liebherr Aerospace

SKF Group

Rexnord Corporation

Northstar Aerospace

Aero Gear Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI)

IHI Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Nabtesco Corporation

Hanwha Aerospace

Korea Aerospace Industries

S&T Dynamics

Airbus SE

Harbin Aircraft Industry Group

Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation

Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group

Guizhou Aircraft Industry Corporation

Airbus Helicopters

Amadeus IT Group

SkyNRG

TotalEnergies

Air France-KLM

Caphenia LanzaJet, Inc.

Neste

VTTI

Galp Energia

Repsol

Cepsa

IAG (International Airlines Group)

G.S. Precision Inc

Meggitt PLC

Eaton Corporation PLC

Airbus S.A. S

ZF Luftfahrttechnik

ThyssenKrupp AG

Circor International Inc

Collins Aerospace

Heroux-Devtek Inc

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc

Bell Textron Inc

Pratt & Whitney Canada

KF Aerospace

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Kaman Corporation

Rexnord Corporation

AAR Corp

AeroControlex

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman

Woodward, Inc.

Moog Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

AMETEK

Sikorsky Aircraft

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Embraer S.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries

WEG S.A.

Mubadala Aerospace

Emirates SkyCargo

Magellan Aerospace

Avcorp Industries Inc

TLD Group

Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)

Menatek Defense Technologies

Saudi Aircraft Accessories and Components Company (AACC)

Turkish Aircraft Industries Corporation (TAI)

Raytheon

Honeywell International Inc

L3Harris Technologies Inc

General Dynamics Corporation

PSJ Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Aero Parts Africa

Jaycon Gearbox

Triumph Group Inc

ExecuJet MRO Services

