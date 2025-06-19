Aircraft Gearbox Market Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029, 2034F | Top 10 Players Hold Over 30% Market Share in 2023, Led by Boeing, Safran, and GE

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Gearbox Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft gearbox market is poised for substantial growth, transitioning from a valuation of $3.6 billion in 2024 to $5.5 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 8.87%. By 2034, the market is projected to achieve $8.09 billion, growing at 8.01% annually. Key drivers include the burgeoning demand for military helicopters, investments in geared turbofan engines, and hybrid-electric aircraft advancements. However, increasing raw material costs and aviation fuel prices have been identified as challenges.
Looking ahead, growth will be propelled by the expansion of aircraft fleets, rising air traffic, increased commercial aircraft deliveries, and enhanced maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. Stringent regulations and production delays pose potential obstacles.
North America holds the largest market share with 48.24% or $1.73 billion in 2024, followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others. Asia-Pacific and North America are projected to be the fastest-growing regions, with CAGRs of 10.10% and 8.92% respectively. The Middle East and Western Europe follow, expecting growth rates of 8.87% and 8.38% respectively.
Market concentration is notable, with the top 10 players commanding 30.33% of the market in 2023. Boeing Group leads with a 5.66% share, followed by Safran SA, General Electric Co., and others, highlighting a dynamic competitive landscape.
Segment Highlights
- Component: Gears dominate, comprising 36.04% or $1.29 billion in 2024, with the fastest growth expected in the gear segment at 8.92% during 2024-2029.
- Aircraft Type: Civil aviation leads with 74.26% or $2.67 billion, projected to grow at 9.06% CAGR in 2024-2029.
- Fit: Retrofit segment holds 60.37% or $2.17 billion, with the highest growth at 9.31% CAGR expected during the same period.
- Gearbox Type: Accessory gearboxes account for 28.88% or $1.03 billion. Significant growth is expected in auxiliary power units at a CAGR of 10.17%.
- Application: The engine application segment leads with 69.91% or $2.51 billion, with airframe applications poised for rapid growth at 9.32% CAGR.
Major Market Trends:
- Extending Time Before Overhaul (TBO) in Aircraft Gearbox Development
- Advanced Gearbox Design Doubles TBO for Heavy Twin Helicopters
- New Power Gearbox Innovation Enhances Fuel Efficiency in Aviation Engines
- Upgraded Main Gearboxes (eMGB) Increase Safety and Efficiency in Helicopter Operations
Key Mergers and Acquisitions:
- Woodward, Inc. Acquired Safran S.A.
- Safran S.A. Acquired Collins Aerospace
- AAR Corp Acquired Triumph Group Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|344
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$8.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- The Boeing Group
- Safran SA
- General Electric Co.
- Triumph Group
- Liebherr Aerospace
- SKF Group
- Rexnord Corporation
- Northstar Aerospace
- Aero Gear Inc.
- Rolls-Royce plcMinebeaMitsumi Inc.
- Liebherr
- MinebeaMitsumi Inc.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI)
- IHI Corporation
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Nabtesco Corporation
- Hanwha Aerospace
- Korea Aerospace Industries
- S&T Dynamics
- Airbus SE
- Harbin Aircraft Industry Group
- Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation
- Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation
- Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group
- Guizhou Aircraft Industry Corporation
- Airbus Helicopters
- Amadeus IT Group
- SkyNRG
- TotalEnergies
- Air France-KLM
- Caphenia LanzaJet, Inc.
- Neste
- VTTI
- Galp Energia
- Repsol
- Cepsa
- IAG (International Airlines Group)
- G.S. Precision Inc
- Liebherr
- Meggitt PLC
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Airbus S.A. S
- ZF Luftfahrttechnik
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- Liebherr
- Triumph Group
- Aero Gear
- CEF Industries
- GE Aviation
- Northstar Aerospace
- Rexnord Aerospace
- GE Aerospace
- Lufthansa Technik
- The Timken Company
- Avion Corporation
- Rolls-Royce
- Triumph Group
- Timken Company
- Circor International Inc
- Collins Aerospace
- Heroux-Devtek Inc
- Magellan Aerospace Corporation
- Bombardier Inc
- Bell Textron Inc
- Pratt & Whitney Canada
- KF Aerospace
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- Kaman Corporation
- Rexnord Corporation
- Aero Gear
- Northstar Aerospace
- CEF Industries
- The Timken Company
- AAR Corp
- AeroControlex
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Northrop Grumman
- Woodward, Inc.
- Moog Inc.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- AMETEK
- Sikorsky Aircraft
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Embraer S.A.
- CEF Industries
- Northstar Aerospace
- Exnord Aerospace
- The Timken Company
- Elbit Systems Ltd
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- WEG S.A.
- Mubadala Aerospace
- Emirates SkyCargo
- Magellan Aerospace
- Avcorp Industries Inc
- TLD Group
- Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)
- Menatek Defense Technologies
- Saudi Aircraft Accessories and Components Company (AACC)
- Turkish Aircraft Industries Corporation (TAI)
- Raytheon
- MinebeaMitsumi Inc.
- Liebherr
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI)
- IHI Corporation
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Nabtesco Corporation
- Hanwha Aerospace
- Korea Aerospace Industries
- S&T Dynamics
- Airbus SE
- Harbin Aircraft Industry Group
- Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation
- Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation
- Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group
- Guizhou Aircraft Industry Corporation
- Airbus Helicopters
- Amadeus IT Group
- SkyNRG
- TotalEnergies
- Air France-KLM
- Caphenia LanzaJet, Inc.
- Neste
- VTTI
- Galp Energia
- Repsol
- Cepsa
- IAG (International Airlines Group)
- G.S. Precision Inc
- Meggitt PLC
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Airbus S.A. S
- ZF Luftfahrttechnik
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- Liebherr
- Triumph Group
- Aero Gear
- CEF Industries
- GE Aviation
- Northstar Aerospace
- Rexnord Aerospace
- GE Aerospace
- Lufthansa Technik
- The Timken Company
- Avion Corporation
- Timken Company
- Circor International Inc
- Collins Aerospace
- Heroux-Devtek Inc
- Magellan Aerospace Corporation
- Bombardier Inc
- Bell Textron Inc
- Pratt & Whitney Canada
- KF Aerospace
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- Kaman Corporation
- Rexnord Corporation
- AAR Corp
- AeroControlex
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Northrop Grumman
- Woodward, Inc.
- Moog Inc.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- AMETEK
- Sikorsky Aircraft
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Embraer S.A.
- CEF Industries
- Northstar Aerospace
- Elbit Systems Ltd
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- WEG S.A.
- Mubadala Aerospace
- Emirates SkyCargo
- Magellan Aerospace
- Avcorp Industries Inc
- TLD Group
- Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)
- Menatek Defense Technologies
- Saudi Aircraft Accessories and Components Company (AACC)
- Turkish Aircraft Industries Corporation (TAI)
- Honeywell International Inc
- L3Harris Technologies Inc
- General Dynamics Corporation
- PSJ Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Aero Parts Africa
- Jaycon Gearbox
- Triumph Group Inc
- ExecuJet MRO Services
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyc81l
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment