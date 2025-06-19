Smart Homes Market Report 2025: $810+ Bn Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 - Wireless Technology Dominates; Cellular Networks to Experience Rapid Growth

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Homes Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management who aim to analyze the global smart homes market. With comprehensive coverage across 15 geographies, this report is pivotal for gaining a truly international perspective, understanding market alterations post-pandemic, and crafting informed regional and country strategies.
The smart homes market report offers an in-depth analysis of trends and forecasts between the historical period of 2019-2024 and the forecast periods of 2024-2029, 2034F. With a global market value of approximately $126.92 billion in 2024, the sector has witnessed a robust CAGR of 14.37% since 2019. Forecasts suggest expansion to $327.74 billion by 2029 with a 20.89% CAGR, reaching $810.77 billion by 2034, powered by a 19.86% growth rate.
Factors fueling this growth include the ubiquitous adoption of IoT solutions, the energy efficiency trend, the affordability of smart devices, and the emphasis on security systems. Despite challenges like privacy concerns and initial cost, future growth is anticipated from government incentives, smartphone usage, 5G rollout, e-commerce, and changing work models. Supply chain disruptions and complexity remain potential hindrances.
The dominant market region in 2024 is Asia-Pacific, accounting for over 40% of the market, with subsequent growth predicted across Africa and South America. While the industry sees significant fragmentation, leading players include Xiaomi Corp. with 8.46%, followed by key competitors like NRG Energy, Inc. and Honeywell International.
Product segmentation reveals security and access control as a major segment, poised for a 25.95% CAGR. Software and services highlight the behavioral segment, making up 67.22% of the market, while technology segmentation shows wireless technology dominance. Indirect sales channels lead, with an expected 22.74% CAGR through 2029.
Significant opportunities for market players are noted in the sectors of security, behavioral software, indirect sales, and wireless technology, promising multi-billion-dollar gains by 2029 in these areas. For instance, the U.S. market alone is predicted to grow by $60.64 billion.
Trend strategies emphasize AI-powered smart refrigeration, smart home security enhancements, and AI connectivity integration. Other advancements include laser navigation for cleaning tech, new-generation lighting solutions, and comprehensive control with matter-compatible technologies.
Key mergers and acquisitions shaping the market landscape involve notable transactions, such as Johnson Controls' acquisition of Webeasy and ABB's addition of Eve Systems GmbH. These strategic moves underscore the competitive dynamics and focus on technological assimilation within the smart homes industry.
The report covers the following chapters:
- Introduction and Market Characteristics: Brief overview of segmentations including product, technology, software services, and sales channels.
- Key Trends: Examination of major global market trends and potential future developments.
- Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework: Utilizing PESTEL analysis, examining end-use industries, growth rates, and drivers shaping the market from 2019-2024, and forecast periods to 2034.
- Global Market Size and Growth: Comprehensive data on global historic and projected market values, including drivers and restraints.
- Regional and Country Analysis: Historic and forecast market values and growth rates by region and country.
- Market Segmentation: Detailed analysis of market segments by product, software services, sales channels, technology, and protocols with historic and forecast data.
- Regional Market Size and Growth: Regional market size estimates and growth comparisons across countries.
- Competitive Landscape: Analysis of market competition, including market shares and profiles of leading industry players.
- Competitive Benchmarking: Financial analysis comparison among major industry players.
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Insight into recent mergers and acquisitions shaping the industry.
- Market Opportunities and Strategies: Description of growth opportunities and strategic actions informed by research findings.
- Conclusions and Recommendations: Strategic recommendations for smart home market providers regarding product offerings, geographic expansions, and marketing strategies.
- Appendix: Contains detailed information on NAICS codes, abbreviations, and currency codes used in the report.
Markets Covered:
- Product: Lighting Control, Security and Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment Control, Smart Kitchen, Home Appliances, Other Products.
- Software and Service: Behavioral, Proactive.
- Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect.
- Technology: Wireless Technology, Cellular Network Technology.
Key Companies Profiled:
- Xiaomi Corp
- NRG Energy Inc
- Honeywell International Inc
- ADT Inc
- ABB Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|372
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$126.92 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$810.77 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Xiaomi Corp
- NRG Energy Inc
- Honeywell International Inc
- ADT Inc
- ABB Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Johnson Controls International Inc.
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- Legrand Group
- Schneider Electric SE
- Alibaba
- Baidu Inc.
- Blockchain Lock Inc
- Haier Group Corporation
- Huawei
- KT Corporation
- LG
- Lockin
- Lumi United Technology Co., Ltd
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Panasonic
- Polycab Wires Private Limited
- Samsung SDS
- Silvan Innovation Labs
- SK Telecom
- Sony Group Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
- Zigbang Co., Ltd.
- Athom B.V.
- APPG
- Policy Connect
- Elero GmbH
- Nice SpA
- Eve Systems
- Thermondo
- Alarm.com
- DAKO Sp. z o.o.
- Fibar Group S.A.
- Bosch
- Nice Polska
- Google Nest
- Amazon
- Apple
- Ring
- Homey
- Daisy
- SwitchBot
- Vivint Smart Home
- Roku, Inc.
- TELUS
- Ecobee
- Tuya Smart
- Persona
- Tracxn
- Positivo Tecnologia
- Electrolux AB
- EZVIZ Inc.
- Smart Homy
- Aqara
- Hisense
- Coway Co., Ltd.
- Lutron HDL Automation Co., Ltd.
- Electronics Co., Inc.
- Airties Kablosuz Iletisim Sanayi ve Dis Ticaret AS
- Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (e&)
- TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (TCL)
- VAAL Real Estate
- Airtel
