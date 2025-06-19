Smart Homes Market Report 2025: $810+ Bn Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 - Wireless Technology Dominates; Cellular Networks to Experience Rapid Growth

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Homes Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The report delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management who aim to analyze the global smart homes market. With comprehensive coverage across 15 geographies, this report is pivotal for gaining a truly international perspective, understanding market alterations post-pandemic, and crafting informed regional and country strategies.

The smart homes market report offers an in-depth analysis of trends and forecasts between the historical period of 2019-2024 and the forecast periods of 2024-2029, 2034F. With a global market value of approximately $126.92 billion in 2024, the sector has witnessed a robust CAGR of 14.37% since 2019. Forecasts suggest expansion to $327.74 billion by 2029 with a 20.89% CAGR, reaching $810.77 billion by 2034, powered by a 19.86% growth rate.

Factors fueling this growth include the ubiquitous adoption of IoT solutions, the energy efficiency trend, the affordability of smart devices, and the emphasis on security systems. Despite challenges like privacy concerns and initial cost, future growth is anticipated from government incentives, smartphone usage, 5G rollout, e-commerce, and changing work models. Supply chain disruptions and complexity remain potential hindrances.

The dominant market region in 2024 is Asia-Pacific, accounting for over 40% of the market, with subsequent growth predicted across Africa and South America. While the industry sees significant fragmentation, leading players include Xiaomi Corp. with 8.46%, followed by key competitors like NRG Energy, Inc. and Honeywell International.

Product segmentation reveals security and access control as a major segment, poised for a 25.95% CAGR. Software and services highlight the behavioral segment, making up 67.22% of the market, while technology segmentation shows wireless technology dominance. Indirect sales channels lead, with an expected 22.74% CAGR through 2029.

Significant opportunities for market players are noted in the sectors of security, behavioral software, indirect sales, and wireless technology, promising multi-billion-dollar gains by 2029 in these areas. For instance, the U.S. market alone is predicted to grow by $60.64 billion.

Trend strategies emphasize AI-powered smart refrigeration, smart home security enhancements, and AI connectivity integration. Other advancements include laser navigation for cleaning tech, new-generation lighting solutions, and comprehensive control with matter-compatible technologies.

Key mergers and acquisitions shaping the market landscape involve notable transactions, such as Johnson Controls' acquisition of Webeasy and ABB's addition of Eve Systems GmbH. These strategic moves underscore the competitive dynamics and focus on technological assimilation within the smart homes industry.

The report covers the following chapters:

Introduction and Market Characteristics: Brief overview of segmentations including product, technology, software services, and sales channels.

Brief overview of segmentations including product, technology, software services, and sales channels. Key Trends: Examination of major global market trends and potential future developments.

Examination of major global market trends and potential future developments. Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework: Utilizing PESTEL analysis, examining end-use industries, growth rates, and drivers shaping the market from 2019-2024, and forecast periods to 2034.

Utilizing PESTEL analysis, examining end-use industries, growth rates, and drivers shaping the market from 2019-2024, and forecast periods to 2034. Global Market Size and Growth: Comprehensive data on global historic and projected market values, including drivers and restraints.

Comprehensive data on global historic and projected market values, including drivers and restraints. Regional and Country Analysis: Historic and forecast market values and growth rates by region and country.

Historic and forecast market values and growth rates by region and country. Market Segmentation: Detailed analysis of market segments by product, software services, sales channels, technology, and protocols with historic and forecast data.

Detailed analysis of market segments by product, software services, sales channels, technology, and protocols with historic and forecast data. Regional Market Size and Growth: Regional market size estimates and growth comparisons across countries.

Regional market size estimates and growth comparisons across countries. Competitive Landscape: Analysis of market competition, including market shares and profiles of leading industry players.

Analysis of market competition, including market shares and profiles of leading industry players. Competitive Benchmarking: Financial analysis comparison among major industry players.

Financial analysis comparison among major industry players. Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Insight into recent mergers and acquisitions shaping the industry.

Insight into recent mergers and acquisitions shaping the industry. Market Opportunities and Strategies: Description of growth opportunities and strategic actions informed by research findings.

Description of growth opportunities and strategic actions informed by research findings. Conclusions and Recommendations: Strategic recommendations for smart home market providers regarding product offerings, geographic expansions, and marketing strategies.

Strategic recommendations for smart home market providers regarding product offerings, geographic expansions, and marketing strategies. Appendix: Contains detailed information on NAICS codes, abbreviations, and currency codes used in the report.

Markets Covered:

Product: Lighting Control, Security and Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment Control, Smart Kitchen, Home Appliances, Other Products.

Software and Service: Behavioral, Proactive.

Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect.

Technology: Wireless Technology, Cellular Network Technology.

Key Companies Profiled:

Xiaomi Corp

NRG Energy Inc

Honeywell International Inc

ADT Inc

ABB Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 372 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $126.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $810.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Xiaomi Corp

NRG Energy Inc

Honeywell International Inc

ADT Inc

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International Inc.

ASSA ABLOY AB

Legrand Group

Schneider Electric SE

Alibaba

Baidu Inc.

Blockchain Lock Inc

Haier Group Corporation

Huawei

KT Corporation

LG

Lockin

Lumi United Technology Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic

Polycab Wires Private Limited

Samsung SDS

Silvan Innovation Labs

SK Telecom

Sony Group Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Zigbang Co., Ltd.

Athom B.V.

APPG

Policy Connect

Elero GmbH

Nice SpA

Eve Systems

Thermondo

Alarm.com

DAKO Sp. z o.o.

Fibar Group S.A.

Bosch

Nice Polska

Google Nest

Amazon

Apple

Ring

Homey

Daisy

SwitchBot

Vivint Smart Home

Roku, Inc.

TELUS

Ecobee

Tuya Smart

Persona

Tracxn

Positivo Tecnologia

Electrolux AB

EZVIZ Inc.

Smart Homy

Aqara

Hisense

Coway Co., Ltd.

Lutron HDL Automation Co., Ltd.

Electronics Co., Inc.

Airties Kablosuz Iletisim Sanayi ve Dis Ticaret AS

Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (e&)

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (TCL)

VAAL Real Estate

Airtel

