XRP News: 9 Days Left to Join Vaultro Finance $VLT Presale on XRP — Lock In Your Tokens Before It’s Too Late

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out for anyone who wants to be part of one of the most exciting decentralized finance launches on the XRP Ledger. With just 9 days remaining, Vaultro Finance’s $VLT Presale has already surpassed 67% of it’s VLT allocation, leaving less than one fifths of tokens available. This milestone reflects intense investor enthusiasm for Vaultro’s fully on-chain index fund protocol and underscores the urgency to act now before allocations vanish.





Purchase $VLT Tokens on Discount

Since the VLT presale began, VLT demand has skyrocketed as XRP itself enjoys a strong rally. Trading above 2.1 XRP, the token has attracted institutional inflows and positive regulatory sentiment around potential U.S. spot ETF approvals. Many market watchers now view Vaultro Finance as the go-to protocol for structured crypto exposure. The Vaultro finance protocol aims to transforms complex portfolio building into a smooth experience.

Vaultro Presale

At the core of Vaultro’s ecosystem is the VLT token . Early backers recognize that VLT unlocks the protocol’s full range of features. Holding VLT grants the exclusive right to design and launch custom index funds, whether targeting specific sectors or broad market baskets. Token holders also gain governance privileges, voting on fund listings, fee structures, platform upgrades, and the strategic roadmap. Staking VLT not only delivers yield to long-term supporters but also reinforces network security and liquidity.

FOMO is magnified by a guaranteed listing premium. Vaultro Finance has confirmed that VLT will debut on exchanges at a thirty percent premium compared to the current presale rate.

$VLT Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT



Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT



Hardcap: 60,000 XRP (67% already sold)



$VLT Presale Portal: https://sale.vaultro.finance

With just nine days left and 62% of tokens already claimed, the final window for securing $VLT at presale pricing is closing rapidly. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the future of on-chain index fund investing on the XRP Ledger. Lock in your VLT tokens today and help define the next chapter of decentralized asset management.

Don’t miss the chance to join the future of on-chain index funds on XRPL, secure your $VLT token Presale today.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

Join $VLT Presale

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a553bc9b-9b4e-42cb-af68-deae9a28382e