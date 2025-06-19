2025 State of the U.S. Chocolate Candy Industry

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Chocolate Candy in the U.S. (17th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chocolate Candy industry report contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The annual report, published in May 2025, features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.

It is an essential resource for the Chocolate Candy industry covering the most important trends, including detailed data on chocolate sales and consumption; shipments by chocolate type; pricing and raw material trends; expenditures by demographic groups; foreign trade activity; distribution and channel trends; seasonal chocolate sales; market shares for the leading brands, and sales of vegan chocolate.

Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes key developments shaping the industry, such as the rising popularity of dark and premium chocolate; new flavors and textures; the emergence of functional and plant-based chocolate; health and dieting trends; rising organic chocolate sales; sustainability and environmental issues; and the use of social media.

Report Benefits:

Valuable Data

Insightful Analysis

Forecasts to Help Plan

Save Time and Money

Reasonably Priced

Key Topics Covered:

Drivers of Industry Growth

Premium, Craft, and Dark Chocolate Fuel Industry Sales

Functional and Plant-Based Chocolate Attract More Consumers

Organic Chocolate Sales

Greener and Sustainable Practices Can Increase Profits and Sales

Demographics Support Premium Chocolate Consumption Despite Economic Concerns

U.S. Apparent Consumption

Imports and Exports

U.S. Shipments of Chocolate Candy

Chocolate Candy Made From Cacao Beans

Chocolate Candy Made From Purchased Chocolate

Producer Price Trends Significantly Impacted by Cocoa Prices

Per Capita Consumption

Retail Sales Trends

Seasonal Chocolate Sales

Distribution Trends

Demographic Trends for Household Expenditures on Chocolate Candy

Industry Composition

Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for Chocolate Companies

Sources and Methodology

List of Statistical Tables

U.S. Apparent Consumption of Chocolate Candy, 2010-2029

U.S. Imports and Exports of Chocolate Candy, 2010-2029

U.S. Imports of Chocolate Candy, by Top 10 Import Countries, 2023 and 2024

U.S. Exports of Chocolate Candy, by Top 10 Export Countries, 2023 and 2024

U.S. Shipments of Chocolate Candy, 2010-2029

U.S. Shipments of Chocolate Candy Made from Cacao Beans, 2010-2029

U.S. Shipments of Chocolate Candy Made from Cacao Beans, by Type, 2010-2029

U.S. Shipments of Chocolate Candy Made from Purchased Chocolate, 2010-2029

U.S. Shipments of Chocolate Candy Made from Purchased Chocolate, by Retail Location, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Chocolate Candy Made from Cacao Beans, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Chocolate Candy Made from Cacao Beans, by Product Type, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Chocolate Candy Made from Purchased Chocolate, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Chocolate Candy Made from Purchased Chocolate, by Retail Location, 2010-2029

Value of Per Capita Consumption of Chocolate Candy in the U.S., 2010-2029

Volume of Per Capita Consumption of Chocolate Candy in the U.S., 2010-2029

Total Retail Sales of Chocolate Candy in the U.S., 2010-2029

Retail Sales of Premium and Super Premium Chocolate Candy in the U.S., 2015-2029

Market Shares for Dark, Milk, and White Chocolate Candy in the U.S., 2023, 2024, and 2029

Retail Sales of Chocolate Candy in the U.S., by Product Type, 2023, 2024, and 2029

Chocolate Candy Sales in the U.S., by Holiday Season, 2023, 2024, and 2029

Distribution of Chocolate Candy Sales in the U.S., by Retail Channel, 2023, 2024, and 2029

Retail Sales of Vegan Chocolate in the U.S., 2017-2029

U.S. Dollar and Unit Sales for the Top 10 Producers of Chocolate Candy Sold in Boxes and Bags Equal to or Greater Than 3.5 oz., 2024

U.S. Dollar and Unit Sales for the Top 10 Producers of Chocolate Candy Sold in Boxes and Bags Less Than 3.5 oz., 2024

U.S. Dollar and Unit Sales for the Top 7 Producers of Snack Size Chocolate Candy, 2024

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Chocolate Candy, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

List of Graphs

U.S. Apparent Consumption of Chocolate Candy, 2019-2029

Per Capita Consumption of Chocolate Candy in the U.S., 2019-2029

Distribution of Chocolate Candy Sales in the U.S., by Retail Channel, 2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6f6ab

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.