U.S. Revenue Cycle Management (Integrated, Standalone) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Digital Transformation, Strategic Collaborations, and Regulatory Shifts Drive Growth

The U.S. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market, valued at USD 172.24 billion in 2024, is projected to achieve USD 308.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.11%.

The healthcare system's rapid transformation and digitalization pave the way for implementing healthcare IT services like RCM systems, which streamline workflows in healthcare organizations through synchronized management software.

The U.S. healthcare system is undergoing significant changes with the adoption of electronic procedures for managing claims and reimbursements. The presence of distinguished healthcare establishments, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing digital literacy are anticipated to boost market growth. Government regulatory changes and technological advancements from market stakeholders are also expected to propel growth further. A growing need for ongoing technological advancements is driving stakeholders to revise product development to enhance provider-patient connections in healthcare institutions. Key players are focusing on strategic collaborations, alliances, and acquisitions to merge expertise and expand market presence.

In January 2024, Veradigm LLC announced acquiring Koha Health, a full-service RCM provider. This acquisition enhances Veradigm's expertise in the Musculoskeletal Medicine (MSK) specialty, strengthening capacity to provide revenue cycle services to Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and ambulatory healthcare providers using diverse Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems. Veradigm aims to enhance its comprehensive revenue cycle services to offer better value to clients and explore additional growth opportunities.

Integrated systems led the market in 2024 due to the demand for a synchronized platform for financial management.

Web-based delivery modes dominated in 2024 for their cost-effectiveness and fast deployment.

Hospitals led the end-use segment due to established healthcare IT infrastructure.

The other physician specialty segment saw growth due to increased insurance coverage for varied healthcare services.

Claim management directed the function segment owing to rising patient volumes and ineffective claim management systems.

In September 2022, AGS Health launched the AGS AI Platform, offering automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to alleviate labor shortages and support scalable growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $172.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $308.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC

Oncospark, Inc.

R1 RCM, Inc.

The SSI Group, Inc.

Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare LLC)

