BUREAU VERITAS: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 19, 2025: All submitted resolutions were adopted

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – June 19, 2025

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 19, 2025:

All submitted resolutions were adopted

The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Bureau Veritas (the "Company"), chaired by Mr. Laurent Mignon, Chairman of the Board of directors, was held today at the Company’s head office.

All resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting were adopted at a large majority, including:

The approval of the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending on December 31, 2024, and the approval of a dividend distribution of €0.90 per share to be paid in cash on July 3, 2025 (ex-date on July 1, 2025) on positions closed on July 2, 2025;

The approval of a related-party agreement concerning the Company’s participation in Wendel’s share placement (acquisition by the Company of its own shares);

The approval of the report on Corporate Officers’ compensation;

The approval of fixed, variable and extraordinary components of the total compensation and benefits-in-kind paid or awarded for the 2024 financial year to Mr. Laurent Mignon, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors;

The approval of fixed, variable and extraordinary components of total compensation and benefits-in-kind paid or awarded for the 2024 financial year to Mrs. Hinda Gharbi, in her capacity as Chief Executive Officer;

The approval of the compensation policy for the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer for 2025;

The authorization granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company’s ordinary shares;

The delegations and/or financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors.

The Shareholders' Meeting renewed the term of office as Director of Mr. Laurent Mignon, and the Board of Directors reappointed him as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Shareholders' Meeting also renewed the terms of office as Directors of Ms. Julie Avrane, Ms. Ana Giros Calpe and Mr. Jérôme Michiels.

Ms. Lucia Sinapi-Thomas is leaving the Board, as her term of office has expired. The Directors commended her contribution to the Board's discussions and decisions, as well as to the work of its Committees.

To replace Ms. Sinapi-Thomas, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed Ms. Elodie Perthuisot as an independent director for a term of four years.

Elodie Perthuisot is a member of the Carrefour Group's Executive Committee and currently heads Carrefour Spain, one of the group's main subsidiaries. Holding an engineering degree from the École Polytechnique, she began her career in the public sector - she notably headed the office of Frédéric Mitterrand, Minister of Culture and Communication - before joining the retail sector, leading the commercial management and multichannel transformation of Fnac and then Fnac Darty. She joined Carrefour in 2018 where she has successively led the marketing in France, e-commerce and, since 2021, the group's digital and technological transformation. Under her leadership, Carrefour has significantly accelerated its digital and data ambitions, becoming a company recognized for its progress in these areas.

The Bureau Veritas Board of Directors will be able to rely on her diverse experience, and in particular on her expertise in digital transformation and operational management.

In the activity reports, Mrs. Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. François Chabas, Chief Financial Officer, presented the 2024 highlights, the 2024 financial results, providing specific details on revenue, adjusted operating profit, net earnings per share, cash flow statement and the financial position.

Mrs. Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer, then presented the review of the Group's activities for the 2024 financial year, and detailed the first quarter revenue as well as the 2025 outlook. She also provided an update on the LEAP I 2028 strategic plan.

Mr. Laurent Mignon and Mr. Pascal Lebard, Lead Independent Director, respectively presented corporate governance and compensation components of the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of directors and the Chief Executive Officer in 2024, as well as the compensation policies.

The broadcast of the Shareholders’ Meeting, including the full presentation and the complete results of the vote of the resolutions, will be available on the Company's website (https://group.bureauveritas.com/investors/financial-information/shareholders-meeting).

