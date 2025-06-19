Martini Market Launches $MRT Token Presale, Introducing Prediction Markets to the XRP Ledger

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martini Market, a decentralized prediction market protocol built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has officially launched the presale of its native token, $MRT. The initiative introduces a new application category on XRPL, aiming to facilitate outcome-based markets using the network’s efficient and scalable architecture.

The presale began at 3 PM UTC on June 19, offering 4 million $MRT tokens—equivalent to 40% of the total 10 million supply. The presale rate is 1 XRP for 16 $MRT, with a listing rate later set at 1 XRP for 11 $MRT. According to the Martini Market team, the presale will remain open for 30 days, and the token is expected to be listed on Magnetic X DEX and selected centralized exchanges post-sale.

Martini Market is positioning itself to explore decentralized prediction markets within the XRPL ecosystem, leveraging its low transaction costs and fast finality. The platform is being developed at a time when XRPL is undergoing notable infrastructure expansions, including the rollout of native USDC integration, growing stablecoin initiatives such as RLUSD, and an EVM-compatible sidechain to support smart contracts.

The $MRT token will act as a utility asset within the Martini Market platform. As outlined by the team, token functionality includes governance participation, market creation capabilities, and access to potential staking mechanisms. These features are intended to support the protocol’s long-term governance and community involvement once the platform is fully operational.

While prediction markets have existed on other blockchains, Martini Market represents one of the first attempts to bring this functionality to XRPL in a decentralized format. The team states that the platform aims to support a wide range of user-created markets tied to real-world events, subject to regulatory considerations.

For more information on the presale structure, tokenomics, and future development plans, visit the official Martini Market website or follow project updates through social media and community channels.

Official Channels

Website: https://martini.market

X: @MartiniXRPL

Telegram: t.me/martinimarket

Discord: discord.gg/WKCPpGGB

Contact:

Picard Beaumont

contact@martini.market

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Martini Market. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/885d5f2f-d183-44b9-b635-a328e4b18bc7