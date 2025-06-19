Krispy Kreme Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving Krispy Kreme. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.

On November 29, 2024, Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation (“Krispy Kreme”) identified suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Krispy Kreme determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer systems. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and stole files containing the sensitive personal information of 161,676 individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Financial account information

Driver’s license numbers

Payment card information

Medical and health information

Dates of birth

Passport numbers

Digital Signatures

Email addresses and passwords

Biometric data

US military ID numbers

The notorious ransomware group, known as Play, took credit for the attack, claiming to have stolen 184 Gb worth of data, including personal information, client documents, and financial information. The cybercriminals claimed to have made this data public on their Tor-based leak website in December 2024.

If you received notice of the Krispy Kreme data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit our site HERE. Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.



To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

Contact:

Murphy Law Firm

abm@murphylegalfirm.com