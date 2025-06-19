Colorado Governor Jared Polis Announces Statewide Pardons for Psilocybin and Psilocin Convictions at Psychedelic Science 2025

DENVER, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark moment for drug policy reform and restorative justice, Colorado Governor Jared Polis took the stage yesterday at Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025) to announce the official pardoning of all state-level convictions related to now-legal psilocybin and psilocin. The announcement, delivered during one of the opening sessions of the world’s leading psychedelic conference, marks a turning point in the movement toward repairing the harms of prohibition.

Colorado has been a national leader in breaking through outdated laws around cannabis, and now we are doing the same for natural medicine. This action eliminates past state-level convictions for psilocybin and psilocin possession that would be legal today. With these pardons, we are fulfilling the will of Colorado voters and moving away from ineffective drug policy and encouraging local municipalities to follow suit.

- Governor Polis, speaking to a crowd of thousands gathered at the Colorado Convention Center.





This sweeping pardon initiative aligns with Colorado’s progressive approach to reforming drug policy, following the voter-approved Natural Medicine Health Act and the state's ongoing regulatory leadership. It also represents a bold embrace of PS2025’s core theme of Integration by bringing together science with spirit, policy with compassion, and progress with justice.

Hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), Psychedelic Science 2025 has brought together thousands of attendees, including scientists, clinicians, Veterans, policy leaders, investors, and Indigenous leaders. Today’s announcement underscores Colorado’s commitment to leading the way - not just to safer access to psychedelics for personal use, but also in reparative action for those harmed by outdated laws.

This is a monumental step forward—not just for Colorado, but for the nation. Governor Polis’ decision reflects the values of this movement: evidence-based, heart-led, and justice-oriented. We hope other states will follow Colorado’s lead. - Ismail Ali, Interim Co-Executive Director of MAPS





The announcement received a standing ovation and emotional response from the PS2025 community, many of whom have advocated for clemency, equity, and decriminalization for decades. For individuals with past convictions, today’s action represents more than a legal update—it breaks down barriers and removes punishment that extends beyond incarceration.

As the psychedelic movement enters a new era, Governor Polis’ pardon announcement affirms a powerful truth: justice is healing. At Psychedelic Science 2025, the future is not just imagined—it’s implemented.

Visit PsychedelicScience.org to view the full schedule, register for workshops, and explore hotel and travel options. Workshop spaces are limited and available on a first-come basis.



About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world’s leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025, this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.

CONTACT

media@psychedelicscience.org