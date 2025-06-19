Sky Quarry to Outline Growth Strategy, Refinery Ramp-Up, and National Rollout in June 26 Investor Webinar

WOODS CROSS, Utah, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or "the Company"), an integrated energy solutions company committed to revolutionizing the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, today announced that it will host a live investor webinar on Thursday, June 26 at 11:00 a.m. PDT / 2:00 p.m. EDT.

The webinar will provide a strategic overview of the Company’s recent milestones and outline how these developments support Sky Quarry’s broader growth plan. Topics will include:

Utah Permit Update : How the application moves Sky Quarry closer to commercializing its PR Spring site as part of a scalable waste-to-energy strategy

: How the application moves Sky Quarry closer to commercializing its PR Spring site as part of a scalable waste-to-energy strategy Strategic Partnerships : The role of non-binding letters of intent with Southwind RAS, Right Way Roofing, and R & R Solutions in securing regional feedstock and siting modular units

: The role of non-binding letters of intent with Southwind RAS, Right Way Roofing, and R & R Solutions in securing regional feedstock and siting modular units Refinery Capacity Planning: How Sky Quarry’s plans to increase throughput at the Foreland Refinery could strengthen regional fuel supply and unlock future revenue opportunities

How Sky Quarry’s plans to increase throughput at the Foreland Refinery could strengthen regional fuel supply and unlock future revenue opportunities Emerging Market Tailwinds: How tightening fuel supplies in California are creating strong demand signals for Sky Quarry’s clean fuel strategy

The webinar will feature Sky Quarry executives David Sealock, Chairman and CEO, and Marcus Laun, EVP and Director, and will be moderated by Lloyd MacNeil, a partner at Troutman Pepper and a project finance attorney specializing in energy infrastructure.

The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing ir@skyquarry.com.

Registration is open to all investors, industry partners, and media. To register for the webinar, please click here. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit skyquarry.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company’s other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, as well as the Company’s Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.

Investor Relations

Jennifer Standley

Director of Investor Relations

Ir@skyquarry.com



Company Website

www.skyquarry.com