Momcozy Pop-Up Unveils the Best Nursing Bra for Summer Comfort: the Momcozy CoolFit Nursing Bra

Beverly Hills, CA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 1 to 15, Momcozy, the trusted brand in maternity products and breastfeeding essentials, has hosted an exclusive pop-up experience at the Babylist Showroom in Beverly Hills, inviting local moms to engage with its latest innovation—the Momcozy CoolFit Nursing Bra. The hands-on event, held under the official theme “Try & Tell: Mom’s Summer Discovery,” gave mothers the opportunity to experience the product firsthand, offer candid feedback, and enjoy thoughtfully curated rewards in return.

Participants were not only invited to try the Momcozy CoolFit Nursing Bra, but also recognized for their insights with exclusive perks—including $100 Momcozy gift cards, 20% discount coupons, and other thoughtfully selected gifts—turning the experience into a genuine exchange of trust, appreciation, and support within the parenting community.

Comfort Tested Where It Matters Most

The “Try & Tell: Mom’s Summer Discovery” campaign was rooted in a simple but powerful idea: real feedback comes from real experiences. As the heat of summer set in, Momcozy created a space where mothers could step away from their daily routines and engage directly with a product designed to meet their needs

Crafted from ultra-breathable fabric with cool-to-the-touch technology, the Momcozy Nursing Bra instantly stood out as a true summer must-have. Its featherlight design delivered immediate relief from heat and pressure, making it a contender for the best nursing bra for summer. The event wasn’t just about a product launch—it was a moment of connection, care, and comfort shared among moms.

What Moms Are Saying: Optimal Comfort That Supports Real Life

For Sarah, 29, a first-time mom navigating summer with a newborn, the Momcozy CoolFit Nursing Bra offered instant relief: “I can't believe how lightweight this is! It's like wearing nothing at all, and also breathable - perfect for hot summer days.”

Emily, 34, a working mom balancing long days, found the bra’s advanced seamless and jelly strip composite technology a game changer: “It holds everything in place but still feels soft and comfortable—no digging, no marks, just all-day comfort.”

Jessica, 31, a mom of two managing constant movement, appreciated the seamless design: “The seamless design is genius - no more visible bra lines under my summer dresses.” This is more helpful when moms need to find a great nursing bra to fit their light T-shirt in summer.

Together, their voices highlight how Momcozy CoolFit Nursing Bra delivers on what matters most—comfort, support, and ease—empowering moms to move through their day with less friction and more freedom.

The Momcozy CoolFit Nursing Bra: Designed for Summer, Made for Motherhood

For new moms, summer adds another layer of challenge—heat, sweat, and a body that’s constantly changing. The Momcozy CoolFit Nursing Bra was made to make things easier, offering comfort when moms need it most.

Support That Adapts to You

Postpartum bodies are constantly changing, and a good bra should adapt—not resist. The CoolFit is made with a flexible 1.5x stretch weave that moves with your body, whether you’re nursing, resting, or on the go. Its seamless construction and jelly strip design provide soft, stable support without the discomfort of wires or digging. The result is a bra that feels secure without ever feeling restrictive.

Breastfeeding Made Simpler

Designed for the realities of life with a newborn, the CoolFit Nursing Bra includes one-handed nursing clips for quick, discreet access—ideal for multitasking moms. Adjustable wide straps and a five-row back closure ensure a customizable fit that adjusts as your body changes, providing lasting comfort through every stage of nursing.

Effortless Style, Everyday Function

CoolFit is made to fit into your wardrobe—not compete with it. Available in four versatile colors and offered in both V-neck and racerback styles, it pairs easily with everything from loungewear to everyday outfits. Its smooth, invisible fit under clothing helps moms feel confident and put-together, even on the busiest days.

An Ongoing Commitment to Moms—Everywhere

The “Try & Tell” event in Beverly Hills was more than a product showcase—it was a celebration of motherhood and a reflection of Momcozy’s belief that real innovation begins with listening. By creating space for moms to share their voices and experiences, Momcozy reaffirmed its core mission: to support, empower, and walk alongside mothers through every stage of their journey.

Now, you can experience that same comfort wherever you are. Whether you're navigating postpartum changes, breastfeeding on the go, or simply trying to stay cool during busy summer days, the Momcozy CoolFit Nursing Bra offers breathable support without compromise.

Feel cooler, lighter, and more supported—shop the Momcozy CoolFit Nursing Bra today

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global maternity and baby brand trusted by over two million mothers. From nursing bras to wearable pumps, Momcozy blends functionality with science-backed design to support moms at every stage. Learn more at www.momcozy.com