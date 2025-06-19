Salsbury & Co. Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering Small Businesses

Vancouver, Washington, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsbury & Co., founded by visionary April Salsbury, is proudly celebrating its 10-year milestone of helping small businesses across the country build strong operational foundations and sustainable growth strategies. What began as a solo consulting firm in a home office has evolved into one of the West Coast’s most trusted names in small business consulting.



Salsbury, who left her role as a healthcare executive to pursue her vision of operational excellence for small businesses, recalls the early days with clarity. “I gave a six-month notice, started saving every penny, and launched the company the very next day after I left,” she said. “The goal was simple: create a business where I could have flexibility, provide a fair wage, be a trusted voice in the business community, and empower other businesses to do the same through my consulting.”

That founding principle, written down on a slip of paper in her home office, became the compass for what Salsbury & Co. is today: a full-service business consulting firm with three core departments: business bookkeeping, HR management, and medical billing services for integrated medicine, alongside its flagship business consulting services, business bookkeeping

In its first year itself, the company grew fast, hiring its first employee six months in, as Salsbury recalls. But what truly sets it apart is not just its services but its commitment to full transparency and hands-on support. “We are not a corporate overlord,” Salsbury explained. “We work side by side with our clients, teaching them systems, integrating tools, writing policies, and ensuring they truly understand how to run their business day to day.”

One of the firm’s proudest moments came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While small businesses across the country shuttered, the company helped its clients pivot, adapt, and survive. “We were already set up for remote work, and quickly became the go-to support system for companies needing help rewriting job descriptions, shifting to virtual operations, and handling compliance,” Salsbury shared.



Today, Salsbury & Co. operates from its third and largest office space, and many of its team members have been with the company for over five years now, testament to a culture rooted in openness, collaboration, and continuous learning. “Our staff feel heard. We do regular internships with students, and we prioritize building up the next generation of entrepreneurs. If we expect small businesses to thrive, we need to equip people early with the tools and confidence to lead,” the founder stated.

Perhaps the most inspiring is the ripple effect of Salsbury & Co.’s work. “I just wrapped a project with a client who not only became profitable in her first year, but she even made back every dollar she put into launching her business. And now, she’s opening a second one,” says Salsbury. “What drives us is seeing our clients succeed, expand, and gain the freedom they dreamed of when they started.”

As the firm looks ahead, the focus is on agility, automation, and AI. Salsbury believes that organizations must evolve or risk being left behind. “There’s a real danger in thinking AI won’t impact you. We’re diving headfirst into exploring how automation can support small businesses, streamline operations, and increase competitiveness. We’re helping clients adopt tools that give them time back, time to focus on what matters most.”

The next chapter also includes a national expansion. While most clients are still based in California, Oregon, and Washington, Salsbury & Co. has recently taken on clients in Florida, Ohio, Texas, and Maine. “We’ve hit a point where we’re ready to scale,” she says. “We could bring on a few hundred new clients tomorrow and be ready. The infrastructure is there. We’re ready to become a nationwide resource.”

