Cloud mining service ushers in a new era: no equipment required, instant profit, green and sustainable

London, UK, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



With the maturity of blockchain infrastructure and the rise of decentralized economy, traditional cryptocurrency mining methods are facing many challenges - expensive hardware, complex configuration, high electricity costs and rising technical barriers. Blockchain Cloud Mining attempts to use a completely different way to allow individual users to easily participate in mining and obtain daily income.

Simple registration, immediate start

The concept of Blockchain Cloud Mining is "Let everyone become a miner." According to the platform, any user can complete account registration in just a few minutes and automatically obtain a trial mining contract for new users, without providing a credit card or deploying equipment. The contract value is equivalent to a primary mining machine contract, which can mine popular currencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) or Litecoin (LTC).

Compared with traditional mining, this model almost eliminates the entry barrier. There is no hardware maintenance and no energy bills to deal with. The system automatically distributes daily income to the user's bound wallet, truly realizing the vision of "making money by opening an account".

Passive income is becoming a digital trend

In the current macroeconomic environment, more and more individual investors are looking for passive income methods. BlockchainCloudMining just meets this trend and has become a "low intervention" option in many people's digital asset portfolios.

The income distributed daily depends on the contract computing power and current market conditions. The platform provides multiple contract levels from free trial to advanced packages, and users can choose according to their own budget. After gaining confidence in the initial experience, many users will choose to upgrade the contract in exchange for higher stable returns.

According to platform data, some high-level contract users can earn hundreds of dollars a day, far exceeding the annualized rate of return of some traditional financial instruments.

Using green energy to respond to the global low-carbon call

It is worth mentioning that the mining facilities used by the BlockchainCloudMining platform are distributed in Canada, Iceland and Northern Europe, and are 100% driven by hydropower and geothermal energy. This strategy not only reduces operating costs, but also complies with increasingly stringent environmental policies, bringing the platform the advantage of "sustainable".

A spokesperson for the platform pointed out: "We understand that many users have concerns about the environmental protection of mining, so we always insist on only deploying computing facilities in areas using clean energy."

Multi-language, multi-wallet compatible, facing the global market

BlockchainCloudMining currently supports more than 15 languages, covering more than 100 countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, the Philippines, Nigeria, Brazil, etc. Users can choose to connect through mainstream wallets such as Coinbase, Robinhood Wallet, Trust Wallet, MetaMask, etc., which greatly facilitates the flexible management of digital assets.

For beginners, the platform has designed a graphical operation panel and a real-time income tracking system, so that users can clearly see each reward, contract cycle and historical records. For senior users, it also provides multi-contract combination strategies, profit multiplication mechanisms and API access capabilities for easy expansion.

The invitation and recommendation system is not the main feature, but it enhances the vitality of the community

Unlike some platforms that put the recommendation reward mechanism at the core of publicity, Blockchain Cloud Mining regards it as a natural supplement to "community development". Users can choose to participate in or ignore the system. After inviting friends to join, they will receive a certain proportion of mining income in proportion, but all core functions can be run independently without invitations.





The platform has also recently launched a series of community interactive activities, such as "weekly income challenge", "green mining commitment certification", "contract income simulation", etc., which further enhance user participation and stickiness.

Cloud mining enters the mainstream vision

As the difficulty of Bitcoin mining continues to rise and the market fluctuates frequently, the living space of individual miners is shrinking. Cloud mining provides a compromise and flexible way of participation, giving more ordinary users the opportunity to share the growth dividend of the blockchain economy without taking equipment risks.

In this context, Blockchain Cloud Mining's low threshold, high transparency and green concept have attracted more and more attention from industry observers and users. In the future, whether this "Mining-as-a-Service" model can completely change the crypto investment landscape remains to be seen. But what is certain is that the boundaries of the crypto world are constantly expanding, and new entrances are opening up to global users in a simpler and lower-cost way.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.