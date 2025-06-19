Protecting Your Digital Property Rights. Brittany Kaiser on the Alpha Liquid Podcast

Miami, FL, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest episode of the Alpha Liquid Podcast hosted by Matthew Mousa features a powerful new episode featuring Brittany Kaiser, the renowned whistleblower behind the Cambridge Analytica scandal and a leading advocate for digital rights through blockchain technology.

In the latest episode, "How Blockchain Protects Your Digital Property Rights", Kaiser (@OwnYourDataNow) takes listeners on a thought-provoking journey into the world of personal data, digital sovereignty, and the urgent need for AI regulation. The episode is now available on all major podcast platforms.

Key discussion topics:

The story behind Cambridge Analytica and whistleblowing in the age of big data





How blockchain can protect your human rights and digital identity





human rights and digital identity The looming challenges of AI agents and the legislation we need now





Deep dives into digital self-custody, data monetization, and Bitcoin’s true role in global game theory





This episode is a must-listen for digital rights advocates, and anyone navigating the rapidly evolving frontier of blockchain and AI.

About Alpha Liquid Podcast

The Alpha Liquid Podcast delivers high-level insights at the intersection of crypto, markets, and innovation. Hosted by Matthew Mousa, each episode features unfiltered conversations with builders, researchers, and investors shaping the future of digital finance.

Sponsored by the Alpha Liquid Terminal— Alpha Liquid Terminal, the first and only all assets investment platform that merges crypto, RWAs, equities, private markets and derivatives enhanced by AI analysts, agentic execution, utilizing a secure multi-asset and multi-party compliance vault system. Visit altx.finance to learn more and join the waitlist for a chance to win ALTx tokens in our upcoming airdrop.

