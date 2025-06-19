Kinetiq Announces iHYPE: Institutional Staking Product for Hyperliquid (HYPE Token)

NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetiq (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the development of iHYPE, a dedicated institutional liquid staking product designed to meet rapidly growing institutional interest in HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain.

Kinetiq will be engaging IMC Trading, Flowdesk, as well as one of the largest Qualified Custodians (QC) serving the crypto industry. This is complimented by several institutional-grade validators to ensure that any firm can acquire HYPE (staked via Kinetiq) in a compliant manner — from acquisition and custody, to staking and validator delegation.

The development of iHYPE represents a significant expansion of Kinetiq’s liquid staking offering and is intended to provide institutional investors with compliant, enterprise-grade access to Hyperliquid’s native staking yields and network participation, without requiring direct involvement in secondary token markets.

Meeting Market Demand

Kinetiq has received substantial inbound from funds and allocators looking for secure, auditable, and institution-friendly infrastructure to participate in Hyperliquid’s unprecedented growth. iHYPE is Kinetiq’s response to that demand, providing institutions with a compliant gateway to Hyperliquid as it ushers in a new generation of completely onchain, global finance.

“Flowdesk is proud to support Kinetiq as a dedicated trading partner for iHYPE upon launch. Enabling compliant access for clients is a critical step as they build out their institutional-focused Hyperliquid product line,” said Hanson Birringer, Head of US Sales at Flowdesk.

Hyperliquid’s technical capabilities include fully onchain order books for both perpetual futures and spot markets that boast throughput of over 200,000 transactions per second, capturing the attention of allocators across digital asset and legacy financial markets. iHYPE is being developed to remove barriers preventing institutional capital from accessing this ecosystem.

iHYPE is currently undergoing security audits, compliance reviews, and operational integrations ahead of its public launch.

With iHYPE, Kinetiq will deliver a staking solution that meets the standards of professional asset managers while preserving the integrity and ethos of Hyperliquid.

About Kinetiq

Kinetiq is a liquid staking protocol built natively on Hyperliquid, enabling users to permissionlessly stake HYPE for kHYPE (Kinetiq-staked HYPE) while retaining full liquidity, and a robust suite of DeFi opportunities. Kinetiq features delegated staking with dynamic, performance-based validator selection, and full integration with Hyperliquid’s DeFi ecosystem. iHYPE is a new development by Kinetiq, one offered exclusively to institutions.

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid is a high-throughput Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built to house all of global finance. It supports one-block finality, 200,000 transactions per second, and fully onchain order books for both perpetual futures and spot markets (via HyperCore), alongside general smart contract functionality on HyperEVM.

