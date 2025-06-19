Litecoin Surges as ETF Decision Nears; DRML Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Service

New York, NY, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market eyes potential ETF approval as DRML Miner introduces compliant, green Litecoin mining solution amid increased investor demand

In a significant development for the crypto market, Litecoin has shown strong momentum despite broader volatility, fueled by regulatory updates and a sharp rise in investor interest.





DRML Miner, a UK-based cloud mining platform, has introduced a new Litecoin-focused cloud mining service aimed at retail investors. This launch comes just as on-chain data indicates a $600 million surge in LTC transactions over the past 48 hours, with much of the volume shifting toward regulated platforms like DRML Miner. Retail participation has also seen a sharp increase, with new user sign-ups reportedly up by more than 300%.

What’s New: DRML Miner’s Litecoin Mining Service

The new offering allows users to mine Litecoin remotely without the need to purchase or manage physical hardware. DRML Miner supports multiple assets, including BTC, XRP, and DOGE, and connects users to high-efficiency mining farms using real-time optimization systems.

With mainstream Litecoin mining equipment now costing between $4,000–$6,000 and global electricity rates continuing to rise, DRML Miner’s model offers an alternative built around three key features:

Regulatory Compliance and Asset Security

DRML Miner operates under UK licenses. User assets are stored via cold wallets and protected with military-grade encryption. The platform holds $1.9 billion in managed assets and has maintained a zero-incident security record for six consecutive years. Green, Efficient Mining Infrastructure

The company operates a global network of mining centers powered entirely by renewable energy sources such as hydro, wind, and solar. Its system automatically switches to the highest-yielding coins based on market conditions, maximizing daily returns through ASIC and GPU clustering. Low-Barrier Daily Income for Retail Users

New users can register and receive a $10 starting bonus. No hardware investment is required—users simply select a contract, and mining income is automatically calculated and distributed every 24 hours, with full control over reinvestment and withdrawal.





Analyst Outlook

According to DRML Miner analysts, a Litecoin ETF approval—expected as early as June—could mark the beginning of broader altcoin financialization. “Cloud mining allows retail participants to engage with major market shifts without taking on hardware or compliance risks,” one analyst noted.

How to Participate

Register on the official website to receive a $10 bonus. Select a mining contract that aligns with your financial strategy. Track and manage returns using a real-time dashboard, with income distributed daily.

About DRML Miner

Established in 2018 and based in the UK, DRML Miner provides regulated cloud mining and asset management services to over 7.2 million users worldwide. Its infrastructure is designed to support a transparent and environmentally responsible approach to digital asset mining.

For more details, visit https://drmlminer.com/.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.