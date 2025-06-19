CN’s Falcon Premium Wins Award for Intermodal Excellence

MONTREAL, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its industry-leading Falcon Premium intermodal service has received the Silver Container (Contenedor de Plata) award from the Asociación Mexicana del Transporte Intermodal (AMTI). AMTI is Mexico’s leading intermodal transport association, representing key stakeholders across the industry and promoting best practices in cross-border logistics. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding achievements in cross-border intermodal transportation between Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

“We are honored to receive AMTI’s Silver Container Award for our Falcon Premium service. CN is proud to lead the way in delivering a seamless, all-rail interline service that reflects our commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and sustainability across the North American supply chain.”

- Derek Taylor, Executive Vice-President and Chief Field Operating Officer at CN



“Falcon Premium is the industry standard, providing customers truck-like service reliability for their shipments from Mexico through the United States to Canada. We’re honored to receive this recognition and proud to collaborate with CN and GMXT to provide customers a winning solution that takes trucks off congested highways and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75%.”

- Kenny Rocker, Executive Vice President – Marketing & Sales at Union Pacific



“GMXT will always strive to be at the forefront of its service. Falcon Premium is becoming one of the most efficient means to reach North America in a sustainable way. We will continue working hand in hand with CN and UP on projects like this one.”

- Luis Hernández, Vice President Intermodal at GMXT



CN developed the Falcon Premium intermodal service in close collaboration with Union Pacific (UP) and Grupo México Transportes (GMXT). Together, the railroads deliver the fastest and most seamless all-rail interline service connecting Canada, the U.S. Midwest, and Mexico.

Falcon Premium helps customers move freight with greater speed, reliability, and environmental efficiency. By eliminating truck interchanges and optimizing route mileage, the service offers the most direct and fuel-efficient rail connection between Canada and Mexico—accelerating speed-to-market while lowering emissions.

The Silver Container Award highlights Falcon Premium’s transformative impact on intermodal shipping and underscores CN’s broader mission to build smarter, greener, and more resilient transportation networks.

To learn more about the award, visit: https://www.amti.org.mx/contenedor-de-plata

CN Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts: