CloudKeeper Achieves $200M Revenue with 50% Year-over-Year Growth, Eyes 3x Surge by 2027



Photo Courtesy of CloudKeeper



NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudKeeper , a leading cloud cost optimization and FinOps company, today announced that they have exited the last fiscal year with an annualized revenue of $200 million and EBITDA of $20 million, marking a 50% year-on-year growth. With this milestone, the company has cemented its position as one of the fastest-growing players in the global cloud ecosystem.

The company's rapid growth is fueled by strong customer acquisition and strategic expansion into international markets, particularly North America. CloudKeeper onboarded 101 new customers worldwide in the past year, with 26 added in the final quarter alone. Its client portfolio includes prominent names like eLocal, HackerEarth, Recruit CRM, Appsmith, Moneysmart, and Interglobe Aviation.

To accelerate its North American presence, the company has established a local office and made key leadership appointments. Seasoned industry expert Ryan Freilino has been hired as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the region, and Chief Growth & Marketing Officer (CGMO) Naman Jain has relocated to spearhead market strategy. They are backed by a growing team of local cloud professionals dedicated to accelerating user acquisition and ensuring seamless customer assistance.

Building on this strong momentum, CloudKeeper has set an ambitious goal to triple its revenue by the end of 2027. To power this next phase of growth, the company plans to double its global workforce from 250 to 500 employees by next year. It is actively hiring for strategic leadership positions, including a Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for India and a global Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), while scaling its Sales, DevOps, and Engineering teams.

“Our vision is to become the go-to partner for businesses navigating multi-cloud complexity, driving cloud cost efficiency at scale,” said Deepak Mittal, CEO and Founder of CloudKeeper. “As the cloud cost optimization space continues to evolve, we aim to be among the top three global players, setting new benchmarks in cost intelligence and operational excellence for our customers.”

CloudKeeper’s success is also driven by relentless product innovation. The company has evolved from a single AWS savings solution to a comprehensive portfolio of platforms and services. Its most recent offering, CloudKeeper Tuner - an industry-first automated AWS usage optimization platform - saw over 150 customer sign-ups within 30 days.

Its broader suite of offerings includes FinOps and DevOps consulting, well-architected reviews, migration support, and 24x7 personalized cloud support. The company has also successfully expanded its services to Google Cloud, onboarding over 20 GCP customers within the first six months.

Exploring the use of Gen AI in cloud optimization, CloudKeeper has established a dedicated AI Center of Excellence. The company is further investing in Kubernetes and container management innovations to drive the next wave of cloud cost and performance optimization.

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is a comprehensive cloud cost optimization partner that combines the power of group buying & commitments management, expert cloud consulting & support, and an enhanced visibility & usage optimization platform to reduce your cloud cost & help maximize the value from AWS & Google Cloud.

An AWS Premier Partner and Google Cloud Partner, CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies save an average of 20 percent on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up and maximize value, all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or cost.

Contact Information

Naman Jain

Chief Growth and Marketing Officer

CloudKeeper

naman.jain@cloudkeeper.com

https://www.cloudkeeper.com/

+1 213-457-3893

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0494c1f7-c22b-4a14-93af-fbe9397bfb1a