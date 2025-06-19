Condor Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies Inc. (TSX: CDR), a Canadian based energy company, is pleased to announce that the following five director nominees were elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2025:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Dennis Balderston 28,380,288 99.46% 154,079 0.54% Andrew Judson 28,366,488 99.41% 167,879 0.59% Werner Zoellner 28,380,582 99.46% 153,785 0.54% Donald Streu 28,534,048 100.00% 319 0.00% John Chambers 28,380,582 99.46% 153,785 0.54%

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.