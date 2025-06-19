Condor Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies Inc. (TSX: CDR), a Canadian based energy company, is pleased to announce that the following five director nominees were elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2025:

Name of NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Dennis Balderston28,380,28899.46%154,0790.54%
Andrew Judson28,366,48899.41%167,8790.59%
Werner Zoellner28,380,58299.46%153,7850.54%
Donald Streu28,534,048100.00%3190.00%
John Chambers28,380,58299.46%153,7850.54%
     

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.


