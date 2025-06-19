Expanding Access in California: SmartVascular Dx™ Test Now Available Through Major Health Plans

IRVINE, Calif., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorningStar Laboratories, LLC., (“MSL” or “the Company”), a leading developer of precision diagnostic tests that address unmet clinical needs, is excited to announce that the SmartVascular Dx™ test (formally known as the PULS™ Cardiac Test) is now accessible to patients throughout California. This expansion comes through strategic partnerships with major health plans, including L.A. Care Health Plan and Health Net.

In addition, MSL has secured coverage for several other major carriers, including UHC, Aetna, Cigna, and Humana, through contracts with Medical Cost Containment Professional (MCCP), Unity Preferred Nationwide PPO Network, TRPN Direct Pay, and Contigo Health.

The SmartVascular Dx test stands apart from other heart disease tests with its innovative capabilities not only to detect damage to the arteries and endothelium, which can lead to cardiac lesions, but to also evaluate the disease’s stage and identifies risk factors that contribute to its progression. Furthermore, the test predicts the likelihood of a cardiac event occurring within the next five years, providing essential insights for preventive care and effective management.

“By integrating the SmartVascular Dx test into their practices, California-based physicians can play a pivotal role in reducing vascular risks among their patients”, said Paul Kirshman, MD, Medical Director at MorningStar Laboratories. “The ability to intervene early has the potential to save lives and improve patient outcomes.” MorningStar Laboratories invites interested healthcare providers to reach out about how to setup new accounts and begin utilizing this vital diagnostic tool.

For additional information about the SmartVascular Dx test or to schedule a consultation, please contact MorningStar Laboratories at 866.299.8998 or visit https://mslinc.com/.

About MorningStar Laboratories

MorningStar Laboratories (“MSL”) is a specialty diagnostics development platform company that develops, performs, and distributes unique medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics which aim to detect high-risk diseases with significant unmet medical needs. MSL’s laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources, including proteomics, genetics, metabolic, biochemistry, phenotype, imaging, and a patented algorithm to address the most challenging clinical problems related to endothelial and vascular inflammatory issues. Morningstar Laboratories, a subsidiary of Smart Health Diagnostics Company, is a CLIA-Certified and CAP Accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services based on Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit MorningStar Laboratories at https://mslinc.com/, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

