Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Wins the Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute’s Highest Award for the Fourth Consecutive Year

TORONTO, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX:MHC.UN) (“Flagship” or the “REIT”) today announced that its Derby Hills Pointe community in Alexandria, Kentucky, has been recognized as the 2025 Community of the Year by the Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute (KMHI). This prestigious award acknowledges Flagship’s ongoing investment in building safe, high-quality, and vibrant residential communities throughout its portfolio. This is the fourth consecutive year Flagship has won KMHI’s Community of the Year award.

“We are honored that Derby Hills Pointe has been named Community of the Year,” said Flagship President and CEO Kurt Keeney. “This recognition is a testament to our team's commitment to creating affordable, family-friendly communities that foster pride and connection among our residents. We’re grateful to KMHI for acknowledging the effort and dedication our team puts into making Derby Hills such a special place to live.”

Flagship acquired the 170-lot Derby Hills Pointe in 2015 and has since transformed it into a model community through thoughtful infrastructure upgrades and community-building amenities. Additions include a new clubhouse, solar street lighting, an institutional-grade playground, basketball courts, and a newly installed dog park. Derby Hills also operates a resident-driven food pantry, partners with local churches to provide back-to-school programs and organizes annual events like Halloween parties, Thanksgiving meal donations, and Christmas festivities.

“Our goal at Flagship is not just to provide housing, but to build places where people want to stay, raise families, and contribute to a strong, supportive community,” said Nathan Smith, Chief Investment Officer at Flagship. “Derby Hills Pointe exemplifies this mission, and we’re thrilled to see it recognized.”

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading operator of affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com.

