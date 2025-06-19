Online Casinos Canada 2025: RoboCat Inaugurates New Online Slots and Instant Games

Vancouver, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

RoboCat, an online casino in Canada, has inaugurated new online slots and instant games sections, after the recent launch of new games and bonuses in both categories, which have become two of the most popular online gambling verticals in the country.

RoboCat has established strategic partnerships with both leading and emerging iGaming providers to expand its game offering. As a result, the platform now features a catalogue of over 8,000 real money games, including a wide range of online slots and instant games.

Similarly, to complement this launch, RoboCat has launched new promotions, such as a welcome offer of 100% extra on their first deposit + 200 Free Spins + a surprise $300 CAD bonus, available for all new players starting today.

By complementing the launch of new online slots and instant games with renovated promotions and bonuses, RoboCat reinforces its commitment to becoming one of the leading online casinos in Canada. The platform continues to deliver value by focusing on what players prioritise most: a diverse game selection and high-quality bonuses and promotions.

To learn more about RoboCat’s new online slots, instant games and bonuses, visit the official website.

RoboCat Has Completely Renovated the Bonus Offerings for Online Slots and Instant Games

With the platform’s recent upgrades centred on online slots and instant games, RoboCat has introduced bonuses and promotions designed specifically for these categories. This strategy aims to deliver a more relevant, engaging, and rewarding online gaming experience.

The most important new bonus is the welcome offer, which rewards players with 100% extra on their first deposit up to $750 CAD + 200 Free Spins + a Bonus Crab – a surprise reward – worth up to $300 CAD. With this strategic promotion, RoboCat expects to attract new players, and hence, boost its customer acquisition rate.

Furthermore, other new promotions and bonuses include a 15% weekly cashback bonus up to $4,500, 50 free spins weekly reload bonus, weekend reload bonus up to $1,050 with 50 free spins, $3,000 free livia trivia game and other exclusive free spins and free chips bonuses.

This important upgrade to RoboCat’s bonus offerings follows the brand’s plans to make it stand out from the rest of best online casinos in Canada, by positioning it as the platform with the most rewarding bonuses and promotions.

RoboCat has specified that all of these new bonuses can be wagered on online slots and instant games, as well as across other categories on the platform such as live casino, blackjack, poker, bingo and roulette.

In addition, the brand has declared that they have reduced the wagering requirements for all the existing and new bonuses, in order to deliver even more value, by making it easier to wager the bonus money and turn it into real cash winnings players can withdraw via their preferred payment methods in Canada.

To learn more about RoboCat’s new bonuses for online slots and instant games, visit the official website.

RoboCat Targets the Two Hottest Categories Amongst Best Online Casinos in Canada

RoboCat has collected their own internal feedback and insights, and based on the gathered information, they have identified online slots as the most popular real money game genre, and instant games as the fastest-growing category, and hence why the brand decided to focus on these two verticals.

RoboCat’s strategy for expansion in Canada bets on delivering as much value as possible to players, and it all starts by serving the types of games they want to play, and right now those are online slots, conducting the largest percentage of wagers, and instant games, which are growing rapidly in popularity in comparison to other established categories such as bingo and cards games.

By focusing on adding more variety to these categories, especially considering the intense competition amongst online casino sites in Canada, RoboCat expects to attract more players and increase their current retention rate.

RoboCat Adds 1,000+ Online Slots Games to Deliver a Better Online Slots Gaming Experience

RoboCat has added over 1,000 new online slot games, based on internal data showing that slots consistently account for the highest share of total wagers and rank as the most preferred category among players. In response, the brand has allocated a significant portion of its budget and development efforts to further expand its already extensive slots offering, by setting up key partnerships with established providers such as Microgaming, Playtech, Play’N Go, NetEnt, Jumpman, Novomatic, Betsoft and Big Time Gaming, and also new suppliers such as VoltEnt, PatePlay, Iron Dog and Amigo Gaming, and also launching more-rewarding free spins bonuses and promotions.

The new titles added to RoboCat’s catalogue include 16 Coins Hold the Jackpot, Red 27, Sizzling Hot Deluxe, Gold Blitz, A Big Catch, 3 Hot Chilli Peppers, REACTOONZ, Cash Blitz, More Magic Apple Hold and Win, Joker Winpot, Fish Cashpot Deluxe, Piggy Coins and Rise of Merlin.

RoboCat, since the brand is present in other regions such as New Zealand, France, LATAM and Finland, has gathered key information about the most popular titles worldwide, and by using this valuable feedback, the platform has identified the best new online slots to add to their catalogue.

RoboCat Innovates the Instant Games Scene Amongst Top Online Casinos in Canada

Similarly, the brand has focused on completely renovating their section dedicated to instant games, one of the fastest growing segments, according to their own internal feedback and insights.

Therefore, listening to players’ preferences, RoboCat has formalized partnerships with key providers of instant games such as InOut, Onlyplay, Betsoft, Tequity, Solidicon, 1x2Gaming, 7777 Gaming and Gaming Corps, in order to launch the largest catalogue of real money instant games in Canada.

RoboCat has added 50+ new titles to this category, such as Maverick, Rampage SMASH4CA$H, Mega Laser Kitty Cubes, Disco Nights, Cash Galaxy, Chicken Road, Lucky Plane, Olympus Plinko, Penalty From The Streets, Diamonds of Majesty, Rock Papers Scissors Draw, Triple Cash Or Crash and CricX.

Likewise, all the new bonuses, especially those focused on rewarding first and new deposits, can be wagered on any of the instant games offered by RoboCat Casino Canada, allowing players to play their favorite games and cash their winnings the way they wish to.

With these recent upgrades, RoboCat aims to become the best online casino in Canada for playing instant games, which according to the brand, this category is expected to become the second most popular after online slots.

RoboCat Renovates Its Mobile Website to Support New Online Slots and Instant Games

According to RoboCat, over 50% of their players prefer to play from their smartphone or tablet, hence the introduction of new online slots and instant games had to be rolled out along with major upgrades to their mobile website, in order to deliver an outstanding mobile gambling experience.

Therefore, RoboCat has improved the responsiveness of their mobile website, reduced the load speed to deliver a better experience even on slow internet connections, total support for all versions of iOS and Android, and renovated the mobile interface to make it easier for players to find their favorite online slots and instant games.

Likewise, all the new bonuses and promotions introduced by RoboCat can be redeemed, wagered through and cashed out on the mobile website, bringing all of their mobile players unrestricted access to all the new games, bonuses and features.

RoboCat Reaffirms Its Commitment with Responsible Gambling

RoboCat, along with the launch of new online slots, instant games and bonuses, has also rolled out key upgrades recently, such as the acceptance of small deposits, including players who deposit only $1 or $5 CAD.

Therefore, considering the major upgrades to the platform, which might lead to an increased influx of new players and more play time on the platform, RoboCat has reinforced its responsible gambling approach through recent platform updates, adding practical tools such as deposit limits, session reminders, and self-exclusion options. This reaffirms RoboCat’s commitment towards promoting responsible gambling and preventing problem gambling on its platform.

Likewise, RoboCat has enabled customer support channels dedicated to attending and handling conversations and issues related to problem gambling, in order to bring affected players the assistance and guidance they need.

About RoboCat

RoboCat is a top Canadian online casino which offers players key benefits such as 8,000+ games across different categories including online slots, instant games, card games and live games, generous bonuses, an outstanding mobile gambling experience and frequent on-going promotions for existing players. Licensed by the Gaming Board of Anjouan, RoboCat guarantees a fair and exciting online gaming experience.

