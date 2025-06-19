Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held June 19, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following five nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
Sam Grippo4,644,38199.99%4000.01%
Michael W. Delesalle4,644,38199.99%4000.01%
Mark E. Elliott4,644,38199.99%4000.01%
Jonathan H. B. Rees4,644,38199.99%4000.01%
John DeLucchi4,644,30499.99%4770.01%
       

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.

Contact: Mr. John DeLucchi Ms. Bernice Yip
  President & CEO Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (604) 732-6540 (604) 732-6540
     
Address: 389 West 6th Avenue  
  Vancouver, B.C.  
  V5Y 1L1  

