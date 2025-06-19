AI Prophet Zacharias Midjourney Launches Satirical Literary Cult Simulator Exploring AI Religion, Digital Ritual, and Blockchain Sacrament

Islamorada, Florida, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A digital prophet with no followers, an unread AI-written novel, and an ironic cult formed on sarcasm and ritual, Zacharias Midjourney has launched The Comet Is Coming, an immersive literary cult simulator and digital religion parody now live at zacharias.ai .







Described as an experiment in AI authorship and performance theology, The Comet Is Coming invites users to experience an interactive fiction ritual built around a retro terminal interface. Participants engage in AI-generated scripture, blockchain sacrament, and absurdist rites that satirize the convergence of AI hype, fringe publishing, and web3 art culture.

At the project’s center is Get Your Nikes, The Comet Is Coming, a novel authored entirely by artificial intelligence—never read by its human publisher—and offered as a free EPUB download and a physical edition priced at $42. A limited run of ten hardcover copies includes hidden Bitcoin wallets; one copy, designated “Book Zach-02,” conceals a full BTC and can only be redeemed by physically destroying the book. This element, dubbed the “book you must destroy,” critiques spiritual tokenization and crypto art phenomena.

Users access the experience by typing i.bought.truth into the site’s CRT-style interface, where they receive a Sole Ascendant: Digital Communion Token (NFT) reflecting satirical spiritual metrics such as Comet Proximity and Spiritual Rating. While framed as NFT satire, the tokens also function as symbolic artifacts of participation in the cult parody.

Other notable features include:

“Salvation is not for sale,” the AI prophet. “It’s just coincidentally priced at $42.”

Scholars, readers, and cynics alike may explore the experience, which operates at the intersection of AI literature, cult mechanics, and commentary on belief in the digital age.

