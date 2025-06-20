Prime Announces Voting Results of 2025 AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRYM) (OTCQX: PRMNF) (Frankfurt: O4V3) announces that shareholder voting at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2025 (the “Meeting”) has resulted in the election of all the directors listed as nominees in management's information circular dated May 5, 2025 (the “Circular”), as well as the approval of all matters presented. Summaries of the results of voting are provided below.

Prime is focused on the exploration and development of its wholly owned Los Reyes gold-silver project in Sinaloa State, Mexico (“Los Reyes” or the “Project”). Recent highlights include:

Announcement that the Company is targeting the delivery of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) reflecting a high return, high margin, low capital and long-life project at Los Reyes, based on drilling to the end of 2024 and extensive technical work completed to-date. The PEA is targeted for completion in Q3 2025.

Cash balance of approximately $32.9 million as at June 17, 2025.

In addition, the Company will shortly be publishing its third annual Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance report, which will be made available on its website, at: https://www.primeminingcorp.ca/sustainability/overview/

Meeting Results

A total of 103,882,459 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 68.13% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date.

Number of Directors

Voting results for the resolution to set the number of directors to be elected at nine (9) are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 103,219,008 99.36% 663,451 0.64%



Election of Directors

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of nominees are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Murray John 98,399,590 96.05% 4,047,915 3.95% Scott Hicks 102,005,338 99.57% 442,167 0.43% Paul Sweeney 99,361,921 96.99% 3,085,584 3.01% Andrew Bowering 97,037,576 94.72% 5,409,929 5.28% Edie Hofmeister 79,134,692 77.24% 23,312,813 22.76% Marc Prefontaine 101,007,267 98.59% 1,440,238 1.41% Chantal Gosselin 101,118,850 98.70% 1,328,655 1.30% Kerry Sparkes 81,918,002 79.96% 20,529,503 20.04% Sunny Lowe 99,354,374 96.98% 3,093,131 3.02%



Appointment of Auditors

Voting results for the resolution to approve Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accounts as auditor of the Company, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 100,914,857 97.14% 2,967,602 2.86%



Revised Omnibus Incentive Plan

Voting results for the resolution to approve adoption of a revised omnibus incentive plan, as further described in the Circular, are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 97,926,055 95.59% 4,521,450 4.41%



Unallocated Entitlements Under Omnibus Incentive Plan

Voting results for the resolution to approve unallocated entitlements under the revised omnibus incentive plan, as further described in the Circular, are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 89,794,404 87.65% 12,653,101 12.35%



2025 Outlook

The Company plans to continue its success-based approach to exploration to further identify new prospective targets, expand the existing resource, and infill drilling. Additional work will include geological mapping and geochemical sampling to identify further discovery areas.

On January 28, 2025, drilling was paused in response to a deterioration in the security situation in parts of Sinaloa, including the Los Reyes area. This pause is not currently expected to impact the Company’s ability to drill a minimum 40,000m program over 12-months from the recommencement of drilling. Six drill rigs remain on site and drill contractors are on standby to resume drilling as soon as security improves. The Company will continue to work with local authorities to monitor the current situation.

Planned fiscal 2025 exploration will focus on:

Extending the high-grade Z-T Area shoots that remain open at depth, as well as along strike, both north and south.

Expanding the known high-grade mineralization at Guadalupe East.

Increasing the Central Area resource through additions southeast at Noche Buena and its connection to San Miguel East.

Generative target drilling of high-grade intercepts at Las Primas, Fresnillo and Mariposa to further grow these emerging resources, as well as other target discovery areas to demonstrate the significant resource expansion potential at Los Reyes.

Project activities are also planned to include:

Preliminary Economic Assessment completion: Further refine metallurgical, geotechnical, mine planning and development parameters for project development, including process and underground mining optimization, infrastructure assessment and permitting requirements – targeting Q3 2025 completion.

Community Engagement: Continue to engage with and support local ejidos (communities) through educational, community and environmental programming, access (road) improvements and infrastructure development. Prime continues to sponsor and benefit from a strong geologist intern program, supporting geology students from local colleges and universities.

Figure 1 – Los Reyes Trends and Exploration Targets





About the Los Reyes Gold and Silver Project

Los Reyes is a high-grade, low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. On October 15, 2024, Prime announced an updated multi-million-ounce high-grade open pit and underground resource based on exploration drilling up to July 17, 2024. Since acquiring Los Reyes in 2019, Prime has spent more than $64 million on direct exploration activities and has completed over 221,000 metres of drilling to date. The Company is targeting the delivery of a PEA by the end of Q3, 2025 that will highlight a high return, high margin, low capital and long-life project at Los Reyes.

October 15, 2024 Resource Statement1,2

(based on a $1950/oz gold price, $25.24/oz silver price, economic-constrained estimate)

Mining Method

and Process Class Tonnage

(kt) Gold Grade

(g/t) Gold

Contained

(koz) Silver

Grade

(g/t) Silver

Contained

(koz) Open Pit - Mill Indicated 24,657 1.13 899 35.7 28,261 Inferred 7,211 0.89 207 42.8 9,916 Underground Indicated 4,132 3.02 402 152.4 20,243 Inferred 4,055 2.10 273 78.6 10,247 Total Mill Indicated 28,789 1.41 1,301 52.4 48,504 Inferred 11,266 1.33 480 55.7 20,163 Open Pit - Heap Leach Indicated 20,254 0.29 190 8.4 5,492 Inferred 5,944 0.30 58 7.3 1,398 Total Indicated 49,042 0.95 1,491 34.2 53,995 Inferred 17,210 0.97 538 39.0 21,561

Open Pit Resource estimates are based on economically constrained open pits generated using the Hochbaum Pseudoflow algorithm in Datamine’s Studio NPVS and the following optimization parameters (all dollar values are in US dollars): $1,950/ounce gold price and $25.24/ounce silver price.

Mill recoveries of 95.6% and 81% for gold and silver, respectively.

Heap leach recoveries of 73% and 25% for gold and silver, respectively.

Pit slopes by area ranging from 42-47 degrees overall slope angle.

5% ore loss and 5% dilution factor applied to the 5 x 5 x 5m open pit resource block models.

Mining costs of $2.00 per tonne of waste mined and $2.50 per tonne of ore mined.

Milling costs of $16.81 per tonne processed.

Heap Leach costs of $5.53 per tonne processed.

G&A cost of $2.00 per tonne of material processed.

3% royalty costs and 1% selling costs were also applied.

A 0.17 g/t gold only cutoff was applied to ex-pit processed material (which is above the heap-leaching NSR cutoff). Underground Resource estimates are based on economically constrained stopes generated using Datamine’s Mineable Shape Optimizer (MSO) algorithm and the following optimization parameters (all dollar values are in US dollars): $1,950/ounce gold price and $25.24/ounce silver price.

Mill recoveries of 95.6% and 81% for gold and silver, respectively.

Mechanized cut and fill mining with a $60.00 per tonne cost.

Diluted to a minimum 4m stope width with a 98% mining recovery.

G&A cost of $4.00 per tonne of material processed.

Milling costs of $16.81 per tonne processed.

3% royalty costs and 1% selling costs were also applied. Where mentioned, “residual open pits” assumes that any underground stopes are backfilled with zero grade material at two-thirds of the original rock density. Economic-constrained open pits are then estimated with this mined-out, backfilled material in the open pit block selective mining unit (“SMU”) model and assuming the resource parameters above. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves (as that term is defined in the CIM Definition Standards) and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Refer to the Additional Notes section for further information.



Drilling and geological interpretation suggests that the three known main deposit areas (Guadalupe, Central and Z-T) are larger than previously reported. Potential also exists for new discoveries where mineralized trends have been identified outside of the currently defined resource areas. Historic operating results indicate that an estimated 1 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver were recovered from five separate operations at Los Reyes between 1770 and 1990. Prior to Prime’s acquisition, recent operators of Los Reyes had spent approximately US$20 million on exploration, engineering, and prefeasibility studies.

QA/QC Protocols and Sampling Procedures

Drill core at the Los Reyes project is drilled in predominantly HQ size (63.5 millimetres “mm”), reducing to NQ (47.6 mm) when required. Drill core samples are generally 1.50 m long along the core axis with allowance for shorter or longer intervals if required to suit geological constraints. After logging intervals are identified to be sampled, the core is cut and one half is submitted for assay.

Sample QA/QC measures include unmarked certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates as well as preparation duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up approximately 8% of the samples submitted to the laboratory for each drill hole.

Samples are picked up from the Project by the laboratory personnel and transported to their facilities in Durango or Hermosillo, Mexico, for sample preparation. Sample analysis is carried out by Bureau Veritas and ALS Labs, with fire assay, including over limits fire assay re-analysis, completed at their respective Hermosillo, Mexico laboratories and multi-element analysis completed in Vancouver, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 gram split to at least 85% passing 75 microns.

Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy of a 30 g sample (code FA430 or Au-AA23). Multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25-gram sample split (code MA300 or ME-ICP61) with detection by an inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometer for a full suite of elements.

Gold assay techniques FA430 and Au-AA23 have an upper detection limit of 10 g/t. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the initial assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish via method FA-530 or Au-GRA21. Silver analyses by MA300 and ME-ICP61 have an upper limit of 200 g/t and 100 g/t, respectively. Samples with over-limit silver values are re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish FA530 or Au-GRA21.

Both Bureau Veritas and ALS Labs are ISO/IEC accredited assay laboratories.

Additional Notes

Prime’s MRE as of October 15, 2024 is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) “CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves” adopted by the CIM Council (as amended, the “CIM Definition Standards”) and in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Metres is represented by “m”; “etw” is Estimated True Width and is based on drill hole geometry or comparisons with other on-section drill holes; “Au” refers to gold, and “Ag” refers to silver; “g/t” is grams per metric tonne; some figures may not sum due to rounding; Composite assay grades presented in summary tables are calculated using a Au grade minimum average of 0.20 g/t or 1.0 g/t as indicated in “Au Cut-off” column of Summary Tables. Maximum internal waste included in any reported composite interval is 3.00 m. The 1.00 g/t Au cut-off is used to define higher-grade “cores” within the lower-grade halo.

Additional details are available in the associated Technical Report, filed on November 27, 2024.

Qualified Person

Scott Smith, P.Geo., Executive Vice President of Exploration, is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Prime Mining

Prime is managed by an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel and experienced local operators all focused on unlocking the full potential of the Project. The Company has a well-planned capital structure with a strong management team and insider ownership. Prime is targeting a material resource expansion at Los Reyes through a combination of new generative area discoveries and growth, while also building on technical de-risking activities to support eventual project development.

For further information, please visit https://www.primeminingcorp.ca/ or direct enquiries to:

