IDEX Biometrics ASA: Mandatory notification of trades - 19 June 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from IDEX Biometrics ASA on 15 June 2025 regarding the share issue to personnel. The subscription and allocation have been completed on 19 June 2025.

IDEX Biometrics ASA informs of primary insider transactions as listed in the attached notifications.

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kristian Flaten, CFO, on 20 June 2025 at 04:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

