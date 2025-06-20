Data Center Busway Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 9.4 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center busway market size was valued at US$ 3.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 9.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 16.3% from 2024 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global data center busway market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$ 3.2 billion Market Size in 2031 US$ 9.4 billion Growth (CAGR) 16.3% during 2024-2031 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2025 to 2031 US$ 54.5 billion Leading Product Type Track busway Leading Voltage Type Low-voltage busway Leading Data Center Type Colocation data centers Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Data Center Busway Market:

The global data center busway market is segmented based on product type, voltage type, data center type, and region.

Based on product type –

The data center busway market is classified into sandwich-style busway, track busway, and air-insulated busway based on product type.

Sandwich-style busways are estimated to remain dominant in the forecasted period . The dominance of sandwich-style busways is attributed to their compact size, improved power density, and better thermal performance, allowing them to be the first choice for large-capacity and high-power data centers.

. The dominance of sandwich-style busways is attributed to their compact size, improved power density, and better thermal performance, allowing them to be the first choice for large-capacity and high-power data centers. Track busways are estimated to grow at the highest rate , owing to benefits like future expansion compatibility and easier installation. On the other hand, the most rapid growth is powered by its scalability, modular nature, and ease of expansion.

, owing to benefits like future expansion compatibility and easier installation. On the other hand, the most rapid growth is powered by its scalability, modular nature, and ease of expansion. With the increasing adoption of AI and cloud computing, data centers increasingly need more flexible and easily reconfigurable power distribution solutions, thereby driving the demand for track busways.



Based on voltage type –

The market is segmented into low-voltage and medium-voltage busways.

The low-voltage busway is expected to generate the most demand , as it is widely employed within distribution networks and data halls to meet the power needs of IT equipment and racks. However, the medium-voltage busway is the most rapidly developing category , and it is fueled by the increasing power requirements of hyperscale and AI-based data centers, which need high-capacity power distribution systems for effective management of growing loads.

, as it is widely employed within distribution networks and data halls to meet the power needs of IT equipment and racks. However, , and it is fueled by the increasing power requirements of hyperscale and AI-based data centers, which need high-capacity power distribution systems for effective management of growing loads. As data centers grow in density and scale, the adoption of medium-voltage busway is gaining traction due to advantages like minimized transmission loss, better power efficiency, and greater next-generation scalability.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

The high density of hyperscale data centers, sophisticated digital infrastructure, and the pronounced presence of major cloud services in the form of AWS, Microsoft, and Google.

Strict regulations regarding energy efficiency and sustainability fuel the use of cutting-edge power distribution solutions like busways in data centers throughout the region.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth, propelled by accelerated digitalization, enhanced cloud adoption, and heavy data center infrastructure investment in China, India, and Southeast Asia. The growth in AI workloads, hyperscale facility expansion, and government-sponsored data localization drive the demand for high-efficiency power distribution technologies such as busways even higher, making the Asia-Pacific a major growth driver in the international market.



Data Center Busway Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The growing demand for scalable and energy-efficient power distribution in data centers is a key driver for the busway market. As businesses increasingly rely on cloud computing, big data, and AI-driven applications, data centers must expand rapidly while ensuring optimal energy management.

Busway systems offer a modular and flexible solution, reducing downtime and installation costs compared to traditional cable-based power distribution. Their ability to enhance power density, minimize heat loss, and improve operational efficiency makes them an attractive choice for modern IT infrastructures.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Data Center Busway Market:

The market is highly consolidated, with 5-6 players dominating more than 75% of the market. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Company

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Siemens AG

Legrand Group

Cummins Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Company

S&C Electric Company, Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Data Center Busway Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



