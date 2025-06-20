Data Center Filters Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 417 Million in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center filters market size was valued at US$ 255 million in 2024, and is projected to reach US$ 417 million by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global data center filters market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$ 255 million Market Size in 2031 US$ 417 million Growth (CAGR) 5.9% during 2025-2031 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2025 to 2031 US$ 2.5 Billion Leading Filter Type HEPA filters Leading Material Type Synthetic materials Leading Data Center Type Colocation data centers Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2025-2031 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Data Center Filters Market:

The global data center filters market is segmented based on filter type, material type, data center type, and region.

Based on filter type –

The data center filter market is segmented into primary filters, secondary filters, HEPA filters, and gas phase filters.

HEPA filters dominate the market due to their exceptional ability to trap airborne contaminants, ensuring a clean and controlled environment for sensitive equipment. As data centers expand to meet growing digital demands, maintaining optimal air quality becomes crucial to prevent dust accumulation, overheating, and hardware failures. The need for high-performance filtration that meets stringent environmental standards further cements HEPA filters as the preferred choice in the industry.

Several key factors drive the dominance of HEPA filters in data centers. The rising adoption of cloud computing and AI-driven operations increases data center density, requiring advanced cooling and filtration solutions.

Stringent air quality regulations and sustainability initiatives push for better filtration efficiency. With growing investments in data infrastructure, HEPA filters remain essential for ensuring equipment longevity, reducing maintenance costs, and improving operational reliability.

Stringent air quality regulations and sustainability initiatives push for better filtration efficiency. With growing investments in data infrastructure, HEPA filters remain essential for ensuring equipment longevity, reducing maintenance costs, and improving operational reliability.



Based on material type –

The data center filter market is segmented into fiberglass, synthetic, blended polyester, activated carbon with impregnation media, and others.

Synthetic filters are dominant in the market due to their lightweight design, cost-effectiveness, durability, and moisture resistance. Unlike traditional fiberglass or paper-based filters, synthetic filters are easy to handle and install, making them ideal for high-density data centers where frequent maintenance is required. Their affordability makes them a preferred choice for budget-conscious data centers looking to maintain high air quality without excessive operational costs.

Another key advantage of synthetic filters is their moisture resistance, which prevents mold growth and protects sensitive IT equipment from contamination and damage.

Advancements in synthetic filter technology contribute to lower energy consumption by improving airflow efficiency, aligning with the growing emphasis on sustainability and green data center solutions.

With data centers increasingly prioritizing energy efficiency and long-term cost savings, synthetic filters continue to dominate the market as a reliable, high-performance solution.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

Technological innovations, a high density of data centers, and stringent air quality regulations. This region's advanced infrastructure and commitment to sustainability foster the adoption of high-performance filtration systems to meet environmental standards, ensuring reliable operations and equipment protection.

The presence of major tech companies and the growing need for secure, energy-efficient data storage further boost the demand for effective filtration solutions.

Regulatory pressures to maintain clean air and reduce environmental impact contribute to North America’s dominance in the data center filter market.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific data center filter market is expanding rapidly, driven by the region’s booming digital economy. With countries like China, India, and Singapore leading in data center construction, the demand for efficient filtration systems is rising due to urbanization and deteriorating air quality. Stricter government regulations on air quality and increasing investments in data infrastructure further fuel the need for high-performance filtration, ensuring equipment protection and operational efficiency in these high-density facilities.



Data Center Filters Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The rising demand for high-performance computing, growth in cloud services, and higher energy costs require efficiency improvements.

Increased awareness about environmental sustainability and stricter regulatory standards make data centers look toward more advanced filtration solutions. Filter material and design advances add value to technological advances, further fueling market growth.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Data Center Filters Market:

The market is fairly consolidated, with a few major players and several mid-sized players. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Camfil Filtration

American Air Filtration, Inc. (Daikin Industries)

Mann+Hummel GmbH

3M Company

Freudenberg Filter Technology SE & Co. KG (Freudenberg Group)

AFPRO Filters B.V.(Filtration Group Corporation)

HawkAir

K&N Engineering, Inc.

General Air Products, Inc.

Permatron Corporation



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

