InfiMotion Successfully Showcases Innovations at EVS38 in Gothenburg

InfiMotion Technology, a prominent innovator in e-mobility powertrain technology, today announced its successful participation in EVS38, the leading international electric vehicle symposium and exhibition. Held in Gothenburg, Sweden, the event served as a platform for InfiMotion to elevate its brand presence and showcase its advanced product portfolio, underscoring its dedication to the progression of sustainable transportation.

With its headquarters in Wuxi, China, and key R&D centers globally—including a rapidly expanding facility in Gothenburg, Sweden—InfiMotion effectively demonstrated its strong capabilities in developing high-performance and efficient e-powertrain solutions. The company's exhibit garnered significant interest, featuring interactive displays of its latest technological advancements.



A highlight of Infimotion's presence at EVS38 was a compelling presentation by Dr.Håkan Sandquist, a expert from Infimotion's Gothenburg R&D center. Dr. Sandquist speech, titled "X-in-1 Electric Drive Unit Platform to Simplify Function Integration in BEV," delved into the integrated advantages of Infimotion's compact powertrain designs and offered insights into the company's future technological roadmap. His address resonated with attendees, underscoring Infimotion's technical prowess and forward-thinking approach.

Technological Excellence and Cultural Symbolism Mark Infimotion's Presence

Adding a unique cultural touch to their exhibition, Infimotion's booth prominently featured a display acknowledging the Year of the Snake. This symbolism, representing growth and transformation in Chinese culture perfectly mirrors InfiMotion's current development path.

The company's participation at EVS38 reaffirms its dedication to pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future. Infimotion continues to invest in its R&D centers, with the Gothenburg office serving as a critical hub for innovation and talent expansion.



About Infimotion:

Infimotion is a global company in the development and manufacturing of advanced cutting edge electric drive units(EDUs), components and software. With its headquarters in Wuxi, China, and R&D centers in strategic locations worldwide, including Gothenburg, Sweden, Infimotion is committed to delivering high-performance, efficient, and sustainable technologies that drive the future of electric vehicles.





