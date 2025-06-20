Toobit Integrates TON for USDT Deposits and Withdrawals, Offering Faster and Cheaper Transactions





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the integration of the TON (The Open Network) blockchain for Tether (USDT) deposits and withdrawals on its Spot platform. This upgrade offers traders a faster, more cost-efficient, and scalable option for managing USDT transactions.

By adding TON support, Toobit is strategically tapping into one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems, with over 153 million total created addresses as of 2025. The addition will also enhance the speed and affordability of USDT transfers, helping users optimize their trading and asset management strategies.

"We are thrilled to bring the benefits of the TON network to our users," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "We saw a clear demand for more network diversity and greater capital efficiency. Integrating TON is a direct response towards providing a reliable, high-speed, and extremely low-cost rail for USDT."

Key benefits for Toobit traders

Improved capital efficiency: Traders can now move USDT with network fees averaging just $0.01 to $0.02 per transaction. More capital can be used for trading, not for network costs.

Traders can now move USDT with network fees averaging just $0.01 to $0.02 per transaction. More capital can be used for trading, not for network costs. Faster strategy execution: With transaction finality achieved in approximately five seconds, the integration allows for the near-instantaneous transfer of assets.

With transaction finality achieved in approximately five seconds, the integration allows for the near-instantaneous transfer of assets. Expanded network choice: By adding TON, Toobit connects its users to a network that is rapidly expanding, now boasting over 9 million active wallets and a Total Value Locked (TVL) of more than $155 million in its DeFi ecosystem.



To start using TON for USDT transfers, users can simply go to their USDT wallet on Toobit and select TON as their preferred network for deposits or withdrawals.

The move comes in response to growing demand for more efficient blockchain networks. Known for its high throughput, multi-blockchain architecture, and minimal fees, TON can theoretically process millions of transactions per second, making it an ideal solution for active traders.

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

