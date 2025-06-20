VdoCipher Blocks Over 250,000 Video Piracy Attempts in Just 12 Months with New Detection Engine

GURUGRAM, India, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant step toward securing online video content, VdoCipher has announced the success of its newly deployed Pirate Detection Engine, which has blocked over 250,000 piracy attempts in just the past year. The proprietary system, combining behavioral analytics with real-time tracking, marks a turning point in the battle against increasingly sophisticated video piracy — a growing threat across education, media, and OTT platforms.

Protecting premium video content has become one of the most pressing challenges for businesses, educators, and creators. While content streaming has empowered educators and entertainers to reach audiences globally, it has also made them vulnerable to piracy, a billion-dollar problem impacting industries from film to online education...

VdoCipher, an Indian secure video hosting and streaming company with global customers, has taken the fight to the frontlines. Quietly deploying a new technology that has blocked over 250,000 video piracy attempts in just 12 months.

VdoCipher’s Piracy Tracker and Hacker Identification Engine, a proprietary system developed by the secure video streaming platform. Combining behavioral video streaming analytics with authentication data, this hacker identification tool is helping companies safeguard their premium video content from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The Problem That Most Don’t Want to Talk About

From Telegram-based piracy rings to students unknowingly sharing login credentials, video piracy is no longer limited to underground torrent sites. It’s fast, decentralized, and thanks to forums and anonymous channels, shockingly accessible.

For content creators and educators, piracy goes beyond a simple financial issue. “When teachers avoid putting their best content online because they fear piracy, it’s the students who ultimately lose out,” says Siddhant Jain, CEO of VdoCipher. “Good content should not be held back due to fear of theft.”

Even the most robust encryption solutions, such as Google Widevine DRM, are not foolproof, and have faced frequent vulnerabilities in the past 3 years.

This is where the next layer of protection comes into play: intelligent tracking and enforcement.

Behind the Scenes of the Pirate Identification Engine

Launched 12 months ago after years of security-focused development, VdoCipher’s Piracy Identification Engine operates on a simple principle: detect and stop misuse before it becomes irreversible.

Using behavioral pattern recognition across 12 key data points and over 300+ user/device parameters, the system tracks user activities such as device switching/emulating, device/geography inconsistencies, DRM breaking attempts, and attempts to extract video streams from unauthorized environments. It flags suspicious activities and provides an actionable dashboard to content owners, enabling them to block sessions, restrict playback, or even initiate legal actions.

In 12 months, the results have been significant:

250,000+ sessions blocked for potential piracy attempts

2100+ Unique users identified for sure piracy attempts

900+ Users permanently blocked by our customers

70+ users against whom legal action initiated



“We’re not just encrypting content. We’re reading how it’s being consumed, and then using that data to secure it in real-time,” says Vibhav Sinha, CTO at VdoCipher.

A Shift in the Global Content Security Landscape

VdoCipher’s technology is now deployed across more than 3,000 video platforms across 120+ countries, supporting over 10,000 content creators and educators. The company estimates it has helped its clients save ₹1500+ crores in potential revenue loss, helping these businesses generate over ₹4,000 crores of video revenues.

This isn't just about technology, it’s about trust.

As the creator economy booms and developing countries scale up their online education ecosystems, platforms that offer secure, piracy-resistant distribution are becoming critical infrastructure. Without such tools, many creators simply opt not to share their best work online.

With the global video-on-demand market projected to reach $250 billion by 2030, the need for piracy-proof infrastructure will only grow. Companies investing in premium content, be it in edtech, media, OTT, fitness, or corporate training, can no longer afford to rely solely on traditional DRM.

As VdoCipher’s CEO puts it, “If we want the best teachers, filmmakers, and content creators to go online, we must give them a security environment they can trust. That’s our mission.”

About VdoCipher

VdoCipher provides smart video player and piracy protection solutions tailored for media, OTT & educational organisations. VdoCipher serves 3000+ business customers across 120+ Countries.

Full company name - VdoCipher Media Solutions

company address - 91springboard, Building, 145, Sector 44 Rd, Sector 44, Gurugram, Haryana 122003

contact person name - Siddhant Jain

position in the company - CEO & Co-Founder

official email id - siddhant@vdocipher.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89369e66-bc42-461c-afb6-135f82e929d3