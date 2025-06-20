Next Generation Sequencers Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Pharmacogenomics Advances in Drug Discovery Drive NGS Market Expansion

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencers Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The next-generation sequencers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the projected period from 2025 to 2030.
Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a massively parallel sequencing technology that enables scalability, ultra-high throughput, and quick speed. It can be used to establish the order of the nucleotides in the complete genome. DNA pre-sequencing is one of the most crucial steps in the entire sequencing methodology, which involves preparing the material for the following sequencing reaction.
Globally, NGS is being gradually included in clinical laboratory analysis, testing, and illness diagnosis. Pharmacogenomics has made extensive efforts to speed up the drug discovery process. Genome mapping programs, next-generation sequencing applications, healthcare spending, and technology improvements are the main factors driving the next-generation sequencers market growth during the projected period.
Market Trends:
Growth of the Next-Generation Sequencing Market
The next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is expanding due to its ability to sequence entire genomes by determining nucleotide sequences. A critical step in this process is DNA pre-sequencing, which prepares samples for subsequent sequencing reactions, making it a cornerstone of the sequencing protocol. Worldwide, NGS is increasingly integrated into medical laboratory analysis, disease evaluation, and diagnostics. In pharmacogenomics, NGS is widely utilized to accelerate drug discovery.
Key innovations and developments by industry players aimed at enhancing diagnostic capabilities are expected to drive significant market growth in the coming years. For example, in March 2023, SOPHiA GENETICS partnered with Qiagen to advance tumor analysis through NGS. This collaboration combined QIAseq reagent technology with the SOPHiA DDM platform, enabling customers to access QIAseq panels processed via SOPHiA DDMT - a cloud-based tool that analyzes data from various sources to unlock new research insights. Initially, the partnership focuses on homologous recombination repair (HRR), a biomarker test identifying tumors with mutations that may respond to PARP inhibitors in oncology, utilizing QIAseq Targeted DNA Pro panels for somatic variant detection.
Regional Market Insights
The global next-generation sequencers market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America is projected to emerge as a leading market for NGS worldwide and is expected to maintain this dominance for several years. The growing adoption of NGS technology in routine clinical diagnostics is a key driver.
Market expansion in this region is further supported by factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising investments in genomics, and significant advancements by major industry players. For instance, the Canadian Cancer Society estimates that 6,600 Canadians will be diagnosed with leukemia in 2024, while the US Department of Health and Human Services reported 62,770 new cases in the same year, representing 3.1% of all new cancer diagnoses. This rising disease burden is fueling demand for innovative detection and diagnostic solutions, propelling market growth throughout the forecast period.
Some of the major players covered in this report include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, ARUP Laboratories, Applied Biological Materials, Inc. (ABM), Novogene Co., Ltd., Azenta Life Sciences (GENEWIZ), NanoString, among others.
Report Coverage:
- Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030
- Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
- Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
- Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)
Companies Profiled:
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- ARUP Laboratories
- Applied Biological Materials, Inc. (ABM)
- Novogene Co., Ltd.
- Azenta Life Sciences (GENEWIZ)
- NanoString
- Illumina, Inc.
- PacBio
- Qiagen
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
The Next Generation Sequencers Market is segmented and analyzed as follows:
By Offering
- Product
- Services
By Technology
- Sequencing By Synthesis
- Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
- Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing
- Nanopore Sequencing
- Others
By Application
- Diagnostics
- Drug Discovery
- Biomarker Discovery
- Agriculture & Animal Research
- Others
By End-User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academics & Research Institutes
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Others
