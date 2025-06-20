Rubber Tired Gantry Smart Port Cranes Strategic Business Report 2025: E-RTGs Pave the Way for Sustainable and Efficient Container Operations

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rubber Tired Gantry Smart Port Cranes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Rubber Tired Gantry Smart Port Cranes was estimated at US$686.4 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$944.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Rubber Tired Gantry Smart Port Cranes market.







Why Are Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) Cranes Becoming Smarter at Ports Worldwide?



Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes are vital in container yard operations, prized for their mobility and ability to stack containers efficiently without fixed tracks. In the era of smart ports, RTG cranes are undergoing a digital overhaul. Equipped with GPS, anti-sway control, and wireless communication systems, these machines are now semi- or fully automated, improving yard throughput and reducing operator fatigue.

As global trade volumes rise and port congestion increases, port operators are leaning on intelligent RTG cranes to optimize container movement and reduce yard dwell times. RTG automation also improves safety, minimizes human error, and enhances energy efficiency.

Ports in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East are leading adopters, with fully integrated terminal operating systems (TOS) driving crane coordination and remote diagnostics. These smart cranes are now critical assets in achieving faster vessel turnaround and higher cargo handling productivity.



Is Integration with Smart Port Infrastructure Driving Operational Optimization?



Smart port development is a key driver for the evolution of RTG cranes. RTGs are increasingly being integrated into broader port management systems using 5G, edge computing, and AI-based analytics. Real-time data from RTG cranes covering location, load, fuel consumption, and wear can be aggregated and visualized through digital twin interfaces. This creates a live operational snapshot that supports predictive yard planning, maintenance scheduling, and autonomous routing.

Some advanced terminals are using AI to suggest container pickup sequences or assign RTGs dynamically based on vessel ETA and yard congestion. Integration with AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and yard management systems also enables seamless container handoffs. These innovations reflect the broader shift toward connected.



What Is Fueling the Global Demand for RTG Smart Cranes in Ports?



The growth in the global rubber tired gantry smart port cranes market is driven by several key factors including rapid port digitization, rising container volumes, and stringent sustainability mandates.

The exponential growth of global trade particularly e-commerce-driven container flows is necessitating faster and more automated port operations. Ports in China, Singapore, Rotterdam, and Los Angeles are deploying intelligent RTG cranes to address terminal inefficiencies. Government regulations targeting port emissions are pushing operators toward electric and hybrid RTG alternatives. Additionally, smart city and smart port initiatives under frameworks like China's Belt and Road and the EU Green Deal are providing funding and policy backing for RTG modernization.

Growing demand for automation from terminal operators, combined with increased availability of modular retrofit kits and AI-based crane optimization software, is accelerating adoption. As ports aim for 24/7 operations with minimal downtime, smart RTG cranes are becoming strategic assets in global logistics networks.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 8-wheelers segment, which is expected to reach US$694.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.3%. The 16-wheelers segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 8-wheelers segment, which is expected to reach US$694.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.3%. The 16-wheelers segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $187.0 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.8% CAGR to reach $191.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Anupam Industries, Ascom, CIMOLAI Technology, ElectroMech Material Handling Systems, and more.

This report integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis.

Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015. Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 384 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $686.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $944.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Rubber Tired Gantry Smart Port Cranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need for Real-Time Asset Tracking in Hospitals Drives Adoption of RTLS Solutions

Emphasis on Workflow Optimization and Staff Efficiency Strengthens the Business Case for RTLS

Growing Demand for Patient Safety and Monitoring Systems Propels Market Growth

Integration with EHR and IoT Infrastructure Expands Scope of RTLS Applications

Pressure to Reduce Operational Costs Accelerates Deployment of Asset Management Systems

Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections Throws the Spotlight on Contact Tracing via RTLS

Increased Investment in Smart Hospital Infrastructure Sustains Long-Term Demand

Government Mandates for Patient Safety Standards Drive Compliance-Based Adoption

Technological Advancements in RFID, BLE, and UWB Enhance RTLS Accuracy and Range

High Return on Investment in Equipment Utilization Spurs Procurement of RTLS Platforms

Staff Duress Systems and Infant Protection Use Cases Generate Specialized Demand

Data Analytics and Predictive Maintenance Features Reinforce RTLS Utility

Growing Complexity of Healthcare Facilities Expands Demand for Centralized Visibility

Cloud-Based RTLS Deployments Simplify Integration and Scale Across Multi-Site Networks

Mergers and Technology Partnerships Accelerate Innovation in RTLS Ecosystems

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Some of the 48 companies featured in this Rubber Tired Gantry Smart Port Cranes market report include:

Anupam Industries Ltd.

Ascom S.p.A.

CIMOLAI Technology S.p.A.

ElectroMech Material Handling Systems

Henan Weihua Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

HL-KATTOR Industry Co., Ltd.

HY Crane Co., Ltd.

Kalmar (Cargotec Corporation)

Konecranes

Kuenz GmbH

Liebherr Group

Mi-Jack Products Inc.

Nidec Industrial Solutions

PDN Cranes

Reva Industries Ltd.

SANY Group

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC)

Shuttlelift

Sinoko Crane

TNT Crane & Rigging

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jo0p9g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment