Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) Market Report 2025 | Historical Analysis Since 2018 and Growth Outlook to 2030 | PCR Dominated the PGT Industry with 39.6% Share in 2024

The global Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) Market, valued at USD 852.35 million in 2024, is set to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.10%. Advances in testing technologies have revolutionized prenatal screening and early detection of chromosomal abnormalities. Key technologies, including Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), are projected to drive market growth over the coming years.

Increased awareness of genetic diseases and advanced methods for detecting chromosomal abnormalities underscore growth opportunities for the PGT sector. Companies like COOPER SURGICAL, INC. are spearheading awareness campaigns to enhance understanding and early screening, thus propelling demand for PGT in IVF globally.

The rising adoption of in vitro fertilization (IVF) has significantly boosted the use of PGT, contributing to healthy fetal development and reducing selective pregnancy termination risks. PGT complements assisted reproductive technology by mitigating genetic disease risks in newborns. The CDC reports approximately 6,000 annual births with Down syndrome in the U.S., heightening PGT recommendations amongst healthcare providers, especially for older pregnancies.

Major players are investing in innovative solutions for preimplantation genetic diagnosis and screening, with strategic initiatives like regional expansions and product developments ensuring sustained market presence. Notable collaborations, such as Ovation Fertility's partnership with Genomic Prediction using the LifeView PGT platform, and Clevergene's PCPNDT approval, highlight continued advancements in genetic testing.

The reagents and consumables segment led the market in 2024, contributing 50.0% to the market share, followed by the instruments segment.

PCR dominated the PGT industry with a 39.6% market share in 2024, while the NGS segment is anticipated to grow the fastest.

Aneuploidy screening was the leading segment in 2024, accounting for 26% of the market share, with HLA typing as the second-largest segment.

Hospitals held the largest revenue share in 2024 at approximately 39.3%, with fertility centers expected to become the most lucrative segment.

Europe commanded the global PGT market in 2024, capturing 34.65% of revenue, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $852.35 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

The major companies featured in this Preimplantation Genetic Testing market report include:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Natera, Inc.

COOPER SURGICAL, INC.

Genea Pty Limited.

Invitae Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bioarray S.L.

Illumina, Inc.

Igenomix

RGI

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

