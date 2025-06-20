Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Investment Opportunities 2025-2030: EV Boom and Sustainable Energy Demand Drive Innovation

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), Region (North America, Asia-Pacific) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is poised for remarkable expansion, projected to skyrocket from USD 198.37 million in 2024 to USD 1.83 billion by 2030, marking a substantial CAGR of 44.80%. This unprecedented growth is primarily fueled by the burgeoning demand for electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, and renewable energy storage solutions. As the global community pivots towards greener energy alternatives, sustainable battery manufacturing and disposal practices have become imperative.

The market presents myriad opportunities for businesses, investors, and environmental advocates. Companies like Li-Cycle Corp., Retrieve, and Umicore are at the forefront, pioneering efficient, cost-effective recycling processes to meet burgeoning demands. Strategic partnerships among battery manufacturers, EV producers, and recycling firms foster valuable collaborations along the value chain, ensuring responsible management from production to the end-of-life stages. For instance, Tesla's alliance with Redwood Materials in February 2023 focuses on enhancing recycling technologies for Tesla vehicle batteries.

The market's momentum is driven significantly by the rapid electrification of the automotive sector. Major automakers' commitments to fleet electrification underscore the escalating demand for lithium-ion batteries, elevating the need for efficient recycling solutions to recover critical materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel.

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Report Highlights

The transportation segment dominated the market with a 69.79% revenue share in 2024, driven by elevated environmental concerns and the surging demand for EVs.

Asia-Pacific led the regional markets with a revenue share exceeding 43.01% in 2023, thanks to high EV demand, thriving consumer electronics markets, and increased environmental awareness. China emerged as a significant revenue contributor.

The North American market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, propelled by the increasing demand for cleaner energy sources.

This report addresses:

Comprehensive market intelligence to facilitate effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts stretching from 2018 to 2030.

Insightful growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for precise market assessment.

Competitive strategies and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings to keep you ahead of the curve.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Attain detailed insights into market dynamics across key regions and segments.

Attain detailed insights into market dynamics across key regions and segments. Competitive Landscape: Explore the presence and strategies of leading industry players.

Explore the presence and strategies of leading industry players. Future Trends: Unveil pivotal trends and drivers earmarking the market's future landscape.

Unveil pivotal trends and drivers earmarking the market's future landscape. Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to identify new revenue streams and guide strategic business initiatives.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $198.37 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 44.8% Regions Covered Global

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework, by Regions

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share

4.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application

4.2.1. Transportation

4.2.2. Consumer Electronics

4.2.3. Industrial

Chapter 5. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share

5.2. North America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.5. Central & South America

5.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 6. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market - Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Market Position Analysis

6.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.5. Strategy Mapping

6.6. Company Profiles

The major companies featured in this Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market report include:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

LG Energy Solution

Panasonic Corporation

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

BYD

SVOLT Energy

Tesla

Shenzhen Manly Battery Co.

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

SK on Co., Ltd.

CALB

Gotion, Inc.

Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd.

Li-Cycle Corp.

Helbiz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/131eeg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment