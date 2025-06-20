Italy Laptop Market Size Analysis Report 2025: Market Forecast to Reach USD 3.08 Billion by 2034

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Laptop Market Size Analysis Report - Market Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Italy laptop market size reached USD 2.32 Billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.87% between 2025 and 2034, reaching USD 3.08 Billion by 2034.
Laptops up to 10.9 inches contribute to the growth of the Italy laptop market. Their lightweight and compact nature make them ideal for travel and easy to carry, while also being convenient for tasks such as note-taking, research, and classroom use. Laptops sized up to 10.9 inches prioritise portability with their compact, lightweight build, perfect for travel and effortless bag carrying. They suit students well, facilitating notetaking and research, and handling basic tasks like web browsing, email, and casual entertainment.
In June 2023, Microsoft unveiled its inaugural cloud region in Italy, delivering scalable, resilient cloud services to propel digital transformation and innovation. Situated in Lombardy with three data centres, it ensures top-tier security, privacy, and performance, supporting organizations and public entities in their digital evolution.
Laptops ranging from 11 to 12.9 inches strike a balance between screen size and portability, catering to diverse usage needs. They excel in enhancing productivity with multitasking capabilities and are suitable for creative endeavours. Offering an enriched viewing experience, they serve business professionals, students, and general users with efficient medium-level performance, handling everyday tasks and light gaming.
The Italian laptop market's key players are:
- Apple Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Schenker Technologies GmbH
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Acer Inc.
- Micro-Star INT'L Co., Ltd.
- Razer Inc.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|124
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.32 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$3.08 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.8%
|Regions Covered
|Italy
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Size 2024-2025
1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
1.3 Key Demand Drivers
1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure
1.5 Industry Best Practices
1.6 Recent Trends and Developments
1.7 Industry Outlook
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
2.1 Market Trends
2.2 Key Verticals
2.3 Key Regions
2.4 Supplier Power
2.5 Buyer Power
2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks
2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders
3 Economic Summary
3.1 GDP Outlook
3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth
3.3 Inflation Trends
3.4 Democracy Index
3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios
3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
3.7 Population Outlook
3.8 Urbanisation Trends
4 Country Risk Profiles
4.1 Country Risk
4.2 Business Climate
5 Italy Laptop Market Overview
5.1 Key Industry Highlights
5.2 Europe Laptop Historical Market (2018-2024)
5.3 Europe Laptop Market Forecast (2025-2034)
5.4 Europe Laptop Market Share by Region
5.4.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2 Germany
5.4.3 France
5.4.4 Italy
5.4.5 Others
6 Italy Laptop Market Overview
6.1 Key Industry Highlights
6.2 Italy Laptop Historical Market (2018-2024)
6.3 Italy Laptop Market Forecast (2025-2034)
7 Italy Laptop Market by Type
7.1 Traditional
7.2 2-in-1
8 Italy Laptop Market by Screen Size
8.1 Up to 10.9" Inch
8.2 11" to 12.9" Inch
8.3 13" to 14.9" Inch
8.4 15.0" to 16.9"
8.5 More than 17"
9 Italy Laptop Market by Price
9.1 Up to USD 500
9.2 USD 501 to USD 1000
9.3 USD 1001 to USD 1500
9.4 Others
10 Italy Laptop Market by End Use
10.1 Personal
10.2 Business
10.3 Gaming
11 Italy Laptop Market by Region
11.1 North-West
11.2 North-East
11.3 Central
11.4 South
12 Market Dynamics
12.1 SWOT Analysis
12.1.1 Strengths
12.1.2 Weaknesses
12.1.3 Opportunities
12.1.4 Threats
12.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.2.1 Supplier's Power
12.2.2 Buyer's Power
12.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
12.2.4 Degree of Rivalry
12.2.5 Threat of Substitutes
12.3 Key Indicators of Demand
12.4 Key Indicators of Price
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Supplier Selection
13.2 Key Global Players
13.3 Key Regional Players
13.4 Key Player Strategies
13.5 Company Profiles
13.5.1 Apple Inc.
13.5.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
13.5.3 Microsoft Corporation
13.5.4 Schenker Technologies GmbH
13.5.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
13.5.6 HP Inc.
13.5.7 Dell Inc.
13.5.8 Acer Inc.
13.5.9 Micro-Star INT'L Co., Ltd.
13.5.10 Razer Inc.
13.5.11 Others
