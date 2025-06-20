Neurophotonics Research & Therapeutics Market 2025-2029: Global and Regional Analysis by Type and End User Featuring Carl Zeiss, Femtonics, Hitachi, Thermo Fisher Scientific and More

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurophotonics Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The neurophotonics market is projected to expand by USD 1.72 billion between 2024 and 2029, boasting a CAGR of 12.6% throughout this period. This comprehensive report analyzes market size and trends, identifies growth drivers and challenges, and conducts a vendor analysis covering approximately 25 industry players.

With a detailed examination of the current market scenario, the report sheds light on the emerging trends and driving forces propelling the market forward. Market growth is fueled by the increasing incidence of neurological disorders, a rising number of brain tumor cases, and heightened funding for neuroscience research.

The report highlights future opportunities in neurophotonics as a principal factor driving market growth. Enhanced initiatives and backing from governments and healthcare organizations, along with a focus on precise neurological diagnostics, are anticipated to generate robust demand.

Employing a balanced approach that integrates both primary and secondary data, along with insights from key industry participants, the report delivers exhaustive market size figures, regional segmentation analysis, and an intricate vendor landscape. Historical data and forward-looking projections provide a comprehensive overview.

The neurophotonics market segmentation is as follows:

By Application

Research

Therapeutics

By Type

Microscopy

Spectroscopy

Multimodal

By End-user

Academic and research institutes

Hospitals and clinics

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology

Neurotechnology startups

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (RoW)

Key areas covered in the neurophotonics market report:

Neurophotonics Market sizing

Neurophotonics Market forecast

Neurophotonics Market industry analysis

The vendor analysis aims to support clients in strengthening their market position. It provides a detailed examination of leading vendors, including Artinis Medical Systems, Cairn Research Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Femtonics Ltd., Hemophotonics S.L., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Inscopix Inc., Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc., ISS Inc., Leica Microsystems, Nanoscope Technologies LLC, NIRx Medical Technologies LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vielight Inc.

Additionally, the report discusses forthcoming trends and challenges poised to influence market dynamics, offering critical insights for companies to develop strategies and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

The document synthesizes and collates data from multiple sources, offering a detailed market picture through key parameters, including profit, pricing, competition, and promotional strategies. Leveraging both quantitative and qualitative research methods, the report presents a thorough competitive landscape analysis and an informed vendor selection methodology geared towards forecasting precise market progression.

