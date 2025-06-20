Foam-Based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market to Grow by USD 4.36 Billion Driven by the Rising Popularity of Anti-Pollution Products

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foam-Based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global foam-based beauty and personal care products market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 4.36 billion from 2024 to 2029, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. This market report provides a comprehensive analysis including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a vendor analysis encapsulating around 25 prominent vendors.

The current market landscape is dominated by the growing trend of anti-pollution skincare, innovation and product extensions that enhance premium product lines, and an increasing number of beauty-conscious consumers. A notable market trend is the increasing demand for organic products, attributed to evolving consumer preferences. Moreover, strategic collaborations with salons and spas, coupled with the introduction of celebrity-endorsed brands, are expected to considerably bolster market demand.

In-depth research, incorporating both primary and secondary data sources, ensures a robust understanding of key market dynamics. The report includes historical data as well as forecasts, offering a detailed regional and vendor landscape analysis.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Offline, Online By Product: Skincare, Haircare, Male Grooming, Others

Skincare, Haircare, Male Grooming, Others By Price: Mass, Premium, Luxury

Mass, Premium, Luxury By Geographic Landscape: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights:

Market sizing and forecast for foam-based beauty and personal care products

Industry analysis to understand market dynamics

The vendor analysis section offers invaluable insights into leading companies like AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Chanel Ltd., among others, thereby assisting clients in enhancing their market positioning. The report also delineates emerging trends and challenges that could impact market growth, providing a strategic advantage by highlighting future opportunities.

The report synthesizes data from multiple sources, analyzed using key parameters such as profit margins, pricing strategies, competitive actions, and promotional activities. Offering a clear and reliable picture of the market landscape, this report is a product of exhaustive primary and secondary research, promising a comprehensive competitive perspective. Vendor selection and analysis within the report are driven by both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, ensuring precise market growth predictions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc.

Amway Corp.

Beiersdorf AG

Chanel Ltd.

Chatters GP Inc.

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Coty Inc.

Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG

Essity AB

Groupe Clarins

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Kao Corp.

LOreal S.A.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

The Avon Co.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

