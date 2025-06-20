Trends Shaping the $1.6 Trillion Mobile Coupons Industry 2025-2030: What Does It Take to Develop a Successful Mobile Coupon Strategy?

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Coupons - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $199 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.4% CAGR to reach $242.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, and Germany.



The global market for Mobile Coupons was valued at US$727.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.6 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Mobile Coupons market.



The growth in the mobile coupons market is driven by several factors. The widespread adoption of smartphones and the increasing use of mobile apps for shopping and payments are major drivers. Advances in mobile marketing technologies, including geolocation and personalized targeting, have enhanced the ability of businesses to deliver relevant and timely coupons to consumers.

The shift towards digital marketing and the growing importance of data analytics in shaping marketing strategies are also significant drivers. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and the need for retailers to compete in an increasingly digital landscape have spurred the adoption of mobile coupons as a tool to attract and retain customers. The integration of mobile coupons with loyalty programs and mobile payment systems further enhances their appeal, making them a valuable component of modern marketing campaigns.

Market Overview

Rise of Coupon Marketing Provides the Platform for the Growth of Mobile Coupons

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War & Inflation Supersedes COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022

Stubbornly High Inflation Set to Dampen Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China's Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competition

Mobile Coupons - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Overview of Mobile Coupons

Types of Mobile Coupons

Advantages of Mobile Coupons

Reasons for the Success of Mobile Coupons

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Market Trends and Drivers

Increased Investments in Loyalty Management Programs Opens New Opportunities for Implementing Mobile Coupon Strategy

Robust Spending on Building Customer Loyalty to Spur Increased Use of Mobile Coupons as an Integral Part of the Loyalty Management Strategy: Global Market for Loyalty Management (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

Ubiquitous Smartphone Ownership & Their Growing Use for Shopping to Spur Growth in the Market

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Opportunity for Mobile Coupon Marketing: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

Smartphone Usage Presents Increased Growth Opportunities

Robust Growth of E-Commerce & M-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic to Spur Growth in the Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Higher Redemption Rate Than Traditional Coupons Drive the Popularity of Mobile Coupons

Increased Opportunities for Personalization Spur Adoption of Mobile Coupons

Here's How AI is Transforming Coupon Marketing

AI: A Boon for Coupon Marketing Campaigns

What Does it Take to Develop a Successful Mobile Coupon Strategy?

Mobile Coupon Strategy

Location-based Mobile Coupons Help Increase in-store Traffic

