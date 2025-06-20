Industrial Fasteners Companies Evaluation Report 2023-2025: Leading Companies such as Illinois Tool Works, Alongside Innovative Startups Like Sesco Industries, are Shaping the Fragmented Landscape

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Fasteners - Company Evaluation Report, 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial fasteners market stands at the forefront of innovation, significantly impacting sectors such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and renewable energy. With increasing demand, the market thrives on advancements in manufacturing technologies and the push for lightweight, high-strength fasteners.

This global market is experiencing a transformation as companies adapt to the evolving needs of these end-use industries. Challenges like fluctuating raw material prices and the threat of substitution from advanced joining technologies create a landscape rich in both challenges and opportunities for market players.

Innovative smart fastening solutions are emerging with IoT integration and additive manufacturing, marking a shift toward intelligent, customizable products. This technological evolution promises enhanced performance and aligns with the industry's drive towards sustainability. The advent of eco-friendly fasteners and innovative waste management strategies is paving the way for sustainable manufacturing practices, meeting the increasing demand for green solutions.

The competitive landscape of the industrial fasteners market is fragmented, highlighted by major players like Illinois Tool Works and Stanley Black & Decker leading with strategic partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions. The market also includes various start-ups and SMEs contributing unique advancements in their niches. These developments are bolstering regional growth, especially in North America and Europe, while emerging markets in Asia and Latin America demonstrate significant expansion potential.

Key Developments in the market are underscored by leading companies like MacLean-Fogg (US), Agrati Group (Italy), Growermetal S.p.A. (Italy), and Brugola OEB Industriale S.p.A. (Italy). These firms maintain their leadership through comprehensive product portfolios and strategic market presence, investing consistently in capacity expansions and acquisitions to enhance technological capabilities.

Startups in the Market

Sesco Industries: Based in New York, Sesco Industries offers specialized manufacturing solutions, leveraging a workforce of 51-100 employees. Supported by CARES Act debt financing, Sesco contributes dynamically to the fasteners market.

MacLean-Fogg: Operating from Illinois, this privately owned company leads with innovations in fastener technologies. It features a notable market presence backed by a sizable employee base and significant equity investments.

MISUMI Group Inc.: Headquartered in Tokyo, MISUMI Group is a publicly listed company with over 11,000 employees. It caters to a wide array of industries with diverse product offerings, playing a crucial role in the fasteners market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Drivers

3.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Fasteners from Automotive Sector

3.1.1.2 Growing Infrastructure Investments Globally

3.1.1.3 Advancements in Manufacturing Technology

3.1.2 Restraints

3.1.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

3.1.2.2 Replacement by Advanced Joining Technologies

3.1.3 Opportunities

3.1.3.1 Rapid Urbanization in Africa and Asia

3.1.3.2 Expansion in Aerospace and Renewable Energy Sectors

3.1.3.3 Development of Smart Fastening Solutions

3.1.4 Challenges

3.1.4.1 Counterfeiting and Quality Issues

3.1.4.2 Diverse Regional Regulations

4 Industry Trends

4.1 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Impact of Gen AI on Industrial Fasteners Market

4.5 Technology Analysis

4.5.1 Key Technologies

4.5.1.1 Smart Fasteners

4.5.1.2 Additive Manufacturing

4.5.1.3 Hybrid Fasteners

4.5.2 Complementary Technologies

4.5.2.1 Surface Treatment and Coating Technologies

4.5.2.2 Advanced Manufacturing Techniques

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

5.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

5.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

5.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2023

5.6 Brand/Product Comparison

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

5.7.1 Stars

5.7.2 Emerging Leaders

5.7.3 Pervasive Players

5.7.4 Participants

5.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

5.7.5.1 Company Footprint

5.7.5.2 Regional Footprint

5.7.5.3 Material Footprint

5.7.5.4 Type Footprint

5.7.5.5 Product Footprint

5.7.5.6 Application Footprint

5.7.5.7 Sales Channel Footprint

5.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

5.8.1 Progressive Companies

5.8.2 Responsive Companies

5.8.3 Dynamic Companies

5.8.4 Starting Blocks

5.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2023

5.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

5.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

5.9 Competitive Scenario

5.9.1 Product Launches

5.9.2 Deals

5.9.3 Expansions

5.9.4 Other Developments

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Key Players

6.1.1 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

6.1.2 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

6.1.3 SFS Group AG

6.1.4 Lisi Group

6.1.5 Bulten AB

6.1.6 Koelner Rawlplug IP

6.1.7 Fontana Gruppo

6.1.8 Birmingham Fastener and Supply Inc.

6.1.9 MW Industries (MWI)

6.1.10 Hilti Group

6.2 Other Players

6.2.1 Maclean-Fogg Component Solutions (Mfcs)

6.2.2 Misumi Group Inc.

6.2.3 Precision Castparts Corp.

6.2.4 Vescovini Group

6.2.5 Kamax

6.2.6 Bollhoff Group

6.2.7 Agrati Group

6.2.8 Koninklijke Nedschroef

6.2.9 Nifco Inc.

6.2.10 Peiner Umformtechnik GmbH

6.2.11 Puhl GmbH & Co. KG

6.2.12 Growermetal S.p.A.

6.2.13 Sesco Industries

6.2.14 Brugola Oeb Industriale S.p.A.

6.2.15 Shanghai Autocraft Co. Ltd.

7 Appendix

7.1 Research Methodology

7.1.1 Research Data

7.1.1.1 Secondary Data

7.1.1.2 Primary Data

7.1.2 Research Assumptions

7.1.3 Research Limitations

7.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Methodology

