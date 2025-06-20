Bitcoin Solaris Enters Final Weeks of Presale with Explosive Growth and Mobile Mining Breakthrough





TALLINN, Estonia, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a next-generation blockchain project focused on scalability, energy efficiency, and mobile accessibility, has officially entered the final weeks of its presale, marking a pivotal moment for early adopters. With the presale set to close on July 31, momentum is surging as thousands of users join what’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about launches in the crypto space.

At the heart of Bitcoin Solaris is a mission to create a blockchain that’s not only high-speed and secure but also accessible to everyday users. Designed with mobile-first infrastructure and built on a dual-consensus model, BTC-S is setting the stage for a blockchain ecosystem capable of supporting real-world use cases—from decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs to tokenized real estate and e-voting.



The Engine Behind Bitcoin Solaris: Power Meets Practicality

Bitcoin Solaris doesn’t just promise innovation, it delivers it at the protocol level. By combining a dual-consensus mechanism and mobile-first scalability, BTC-S brings a completely modernized architecture to the table.

Here's how it breaks away from outdated networks:

Hybrid Consensus: The network integrates Proof-of-Work (PoW) for security and decentralization, while its Solaris Layer uses Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) to accelerate throughput and reduce energy usage.



Validator Rotation: The system replaces validators every 24 hours, using a slashing mechanism to penalize underperformers, which ensures network health and prevents centralization.



Energy Efficient by Design: With lower block production costs and sustainable mobile mining through the upcoming Solaris Nova app, Bitcoin Solaris is aligned with the future of eco-conscious crypto.







The performance is unmatched in its tier:

Up to 100,000 TPS on the Solaris Layer with 2-second finality



Base Layer supports 3,000 TPS, optimizing smart contract and cross-layer interactions

Smart Contracts at Lightning Speed See Why Developers Love BTC-S

A Wealth-Building Engine for the Mobile Generation

At the core of BTC-S’s mass appeal is its accessibility. The upcoming Solaris Nova app introduces mobile mining, allowing users to participate using just their smartphones, no expensive rigs, no complicated setups. You can estimate potential earnings through their mining calculator , showing exactly how BTC-S plans to bring mining rewards back to the people.

This seamless user experience is one of the key reasons the project is catching fire. Unlike Bitcoin, which requires industrial-scale hardware to earn a fraction of a coin, Bitcoin Solaris is opening the gates for everyday investors to benefit directly from the network's growth.

Real-World Utility Backed by Robust Infrastructure

Bitcoin Solaris is more than just a fast network. It’s built for real-world adoption, including support for:

Smart contracts built on a Rust-based environment



DeFi, NFTs, tokenized real estate, healthcare data, and even e-voting mechanisms



Seamless integration with Solana tools to drive early dApp development and adoption



The dual-layer architecture also enhances privacy via optional Zero-Knowledge Proofs and protects against 51% and long-range attacks, making BTC-S a secure, high-speed alternative for serious developers and investors alike.

Security and transparency are reinforced by successful audits from both Cyberscope and Freshcoins , giving investors confidence in its infrastructure.

The Presale Frenzy: Numbers Don’t Lie





Bitcoin Solaris is currently in Phase 8 of its presale, priced at just $8. With a launch price set at $20, and less than 7 weeks left until it ends on July 31, the clock is ticking.

Over $5M raised



150% potential return



11,500+ users have already joined



One of the shortest and most explosive presales in crypto history



Visit the Bitcoin Solaris site now before it enters Phase 9. Momentum is growing fast, just check crypto YouTube channels. Influencers like Ben Crypto and 2Bit Crypto have each done a full breakdown of why this is one of the most exciting crypto launches this year.

Why Bitcoin Solaris Could Make Its Early Backers Rich

There’s no one-size-fits-all in crypto, but Bitcoin Solaris is checking all the right boxes for those hunting high-upside projects:

Groundbreaking architecture with scalability, security, and efficiency



A mobile mining model designed for mass adoption



A reward system structured to benefit long-term participants



Backed by solid audits, a fast-growing community, and transparent development



More than just a presale buzzword, BTC-S represents the kind of practical, accessible crypto opportunity that’s been missing from the market for years. The fact that the network is designed to reward real usage, not just holding, means that early adopters stand to gain much more than just token appreciation.

As excitement builds and new features continue to roll out, Bitcoin Solaris is proving it’s not here to follow Bitcoin, it’s here to outshine it.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

