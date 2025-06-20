Gate Releases May 2025 Transparency Report: Brand Revamp Ignites Strategic Acceleration

PANAMA CITY, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate, a global leader in cryptocurrency trading, has released its May 2025 Transparency Report, revealing remarkable growth across key business indicators. Amid improving market sentiment and a maturing regulatory landscape, the platform recorded historic highs in trading volume and user activity, accelerated brand globalization efforts, advanced compliance achievements, and further expanded its Web3 ecosystem.

Trading Volume and User Base Hit New Milestones

In May 2025, Gate saw a substantial year-over-year increase in total trading volume, driven by strong performance in both spot and futures markets. Futures trading, in particular, has become a primary growth engine for trading activity. Gate now ranks second globally in 24-hour spot trading volume, reinforcing its position among the world’s leading exchanges.

The platform’s user base surpassed 27 million registered users, reflecting continued global momentum and growing brand influence. Meanwhile, Gate Earn has seen explosive growth, now supporting nearly 1,000 digital assets with $2 billion in total assets under management. Its Dual Investment product now supports 60 tokens, and remains one of the most popular structured finance offerings on the market.

This month, Gate was also honored with the “Best Crypto Exchange 2025” award by Entrepreneur Middle East, recognizing the platform’s excellence in user protection, operational stability, and regulatory compliance.

Global Brand Revamp: New Domain Gate.com and New Logo Launched

On May 19, Gate officially launched its new domain, Gate.com, alongside a redesigned logo, marking a bold step forward in its global rebranding strategy. This upgrade unifies visual identity across global operations and enhances international recognition and user trust. The rebrand coincides with Gate’s vision of becoming the "Next-Generation Crypto Exchange", a platform at the intersection of global compliance, user-centric design, and Web3 innovation.

The rebranding covers all Gate entities globally, including licensed operations in Japan, Dubai, and Europe, delivering a consistent and professional brand presence worldwide.

Product Ecosystem Expansion Drives Growth in User Engagement and Assets

In May, Gate’s continuous product innovation led to a significant boost in its platform ecosystem. The relaunch of Launchpad sparked market excitement, with the debut project Puffverse (PFVS) oversubscribed by more than 93,800%, attracting 35,000 participants and raising $656 million. Gate Alpha, focusing on meme asset trading, launched hundreds of projects in May, distributed over $1 million in airdrops, and generated billions in trading volume. Launchpool introduced nearly 20 new projects, distributed over $3 million in rewards, and peaked at over 1,000% annualized returns. HODLer Airdrop launched nearly 30 projects, attracted more than 170,000 participants, distributed over $800,000 in rewards, and saw over $38 million in total staking volume. CandyDrop launched nearly 20 airdrop campaigns, drawing over 500,000 participants with a prize pool close to 3 million USDT. The synchronized growth of these core product lines demonstrates Gate’s leading edge in product innovation and user attraction.

Accelerating Asset Transparency and Compliance Leadership, Reserve Ratio Reaches 128.57%

As of May 2025, Gate’s total reserve assets reached $10.865 billion, with an impressive reserve ratio of 128.57%, far exceeding the 100% industry benchmark. BTC, ETH, and USDT reserves all maintained surplus coverage, with BTC reserve ratio at 137.69%. These figures reflect Gate’s long-standing commitment to transparency and financial strength.

On the compliance front, Gate Technology FZE, a part of Gate, has obtained a VASP License under the regulation and supervision of VARA in Dubai to provide exchange services and is permitted to serve institutional investors, qualified investors, and retail investors. This milestone marks another significant step forward in Gate's global compliance strategy.

Expanding Web3 Culture with Brand Campaigns and Global Events

In May, Gate intensified its brand presence through multiple high-profile events. Gate 12th Anniversary Global Celebration concluded in Dubai, where CEO Dr. Han outlined the vision of Gate as the next-generation crypto exchange. SPORT3 DUBAI 2025 united Web3 and sports through cross-industry activities. Gate hosted global KOLs at Inter Milan’s home stadium and celebrated Bitcoin Pizza Day with custom pizza deliveries to users and partners. At the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Gate CBO Kevin Lee represented the brand in collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing. Gate’s NFT drop with Red Bull Racing exceeded 1 million mints, engaging over 200,000 participants. Yann Sommer, Serie A champion and Inter‘s goalkeeper, joined as a Gate Friend, symbolizing the platform’s commitment to asset security.

Promoting Education, Research, and Social Responsibility, Demonstrating Platform Impact

In May, Gate continued to make strides in educational outreach and social responsibility. Gate Learn released educational content and courses covering trending topics such as DeFi, RWA, and AI, helping users systematically enhance their understanding. Gate Research deepened its efforts in policy interpretation and market analysis, strengthening its expertise in critical areas like meme coins, public chains, and ETFs. During the same month, Gate Charity partnered with Forum Animal to launch a public welfare campaign in São Paulo, Brazil, calling for an end to animal testing and promoting global awareness around animal welfare and ethics, demonstrating the platform’s enduring commitment to sustainable values.

A New Chapter Begins, Advancing Toward Industry Leadership

May 2025 marks a pivotal chapter in Gate’s journey. With a newly unified brand identity, record-breaking business growth, and deeper integration across product, compliance, and community initiatives, Gate is accelerating its path toward becoming a truly global, next-generation crypto platform.

As the company moves beyond its 12th anniversary milestone, Gate remains committed to innovation, compliance, and user empowerment, opening the gate to a more open, secure, and sustainable Web3 future.

About Gate

Gate, founded in 2013 by Dr. Han, is one of the world's earliest cryptocurrency exchanges. The platform serves over 27 million users with 3,600+ digital assets and pioneered the industry's first 100% proof-of-reserves. Beyond core trading services, Gate's ecosystem includes Gate Wallet, Gate Ventures, and other innovative solutions, while its global partnerships extend to top-tier sports brands like Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 and Inter.

For more information, please visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube



