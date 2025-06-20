Press Release no. 04/2025

Danish Ministry of Digitalization begins testing F2 with open source document editing





Copenhagen, June 20, 2025





The Danish Ministry of Digitalization has announced the launch of a pilot project to explore digital sovereignty, using cBrain’s (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) F2 platform as the foundation for testing an integrated open source alternative to traditional office software.

Digitalization Minister Caroline Stage stated: “We have a political obligation to ensure that our IT systems are not dependent on a few large companies. This pilot is a welcome and concrete first step in that direction.”

A group of employees within the ministry’s department will begin using F2 with a newly integrated document editing module based on Collabora, the open source solution built on LibreOffice.

The pilot will assess whether Collabora, integrated into F2, can meet the ministry’s key requirements for document handling such as compatibility with government templates, reliable document conversion, change tracking, and support for advanced formatting. The findings will inform future decisions regarding broader adoption across the ministry.

From a technical perspective, cBrain’s F2 platform is built on an open architecture that separates data from editing tools. This enables government organizations to use multiple types of editing software in parallel and even allows individual users to choose their preferred editing tools while still working collaboratively on the same shared documents.





