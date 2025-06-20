Asset Liability Management E-Learning Course Library: Collection of 28 Training Courses

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Learning Course - Asset Liability Management (Library of 28 courses)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The following courses are covered in this bundle

Scope of ALM Objectives of ALM Growing Relevance of ALM A Nine-part Framework for ALM Strategies of ALM Yield Curve Analysis Interest Rate Gap Analysis - I Interest Rate Gap Analysis - II Interest Rate Gap Analysis - III Simulation and Scenario Analysis - I Simulation and Scenario Analysis - II Duration I Duration II Duration III Duration IV Strategies for Interest Risk Management Basis Point Value Convexity Review of Statistical Concepts Value at Risk - I Value at Risk - II Application of Analytical Techniques AL Organization ALCO Meetings ALM Policies and Procedures Funds Transfer Pricing-Practices Funds Transfer Pricing Audit of ALM

Topics Covered under each course are;



Scope of ALM

Topics covered include:

The concept of asset liability management

The various types of market risks and their implications on the institution

The short term and the long term risks

Objectives of ALM

Topics covered include:

Objectives of asset liability management

The target measures and its importance

The dichotomy of the two target measures, viz., NII and EVPE

Growing Relevance of ALM

Topics covered include:

The significance of ALM function

The various influencing factors financial volatility, interest rate risk and others that contribute to the growing relevance of ALM

The seven dimensions of interest rate risk

The various regulatory initiatives and the managements recognition of ALM

A Nine-part Framework for ALM

Topics covered include:

The purpose and significance of ALM framework

In detail the nine-components of ALM framework

The role, relevance and application of the framework

Strategies of ALM

Topics covered include:

The various types of strategies in ALM process

The difference between the various strategies that can be used on the basis of parameters such as speed, flexibility, costs and risk involved

Yield Curve Analysis

Topics covered include:

The concept of yield curve and its types

The various theories under yield curve analysis

The types of interest rates and its computation

The applications of yield curve analysis

Interest Rate Gap Analysis - I

Topics covered include:

The concept of gap analysis

The method of preparation of gap report

The process of calculating gap, cumulative gap and related measures

The critical factors that have to be considered while slotting balance sheet items in the gap report.

How to identify the key positions in gap report

Interest Rate Gap Analysis - II

Topics covered include:

The computation of income statement impact of gap

The process of setting up gap limits

The various restructuring strategies to be followed if gap is not within limits

The strengths and limitations of gap analysis

Interest Rate Gap Analysis - III

This course introduces you to the various restructuring strategies to be followed if gap is not within limits. It elaborates on the on and off-balance strategies for controlling gap. The following strategies are discussed:

Asset Restructuring Strategy

Liability Restructuring Strategy

Growth Strategy

Shrinkage Strategy

Off-Balance Sheet Strategy

Simulation and Scenario Analysis - I

Topics covered include:

The concept of simulation

The process of measuring risk positions or simulating various accounts and setting risk limits.

The distinction between various methods of choosing scenarios for simulation

The ways of presenting the outcomes of simulation

The various criteria used for selecting an appropriate business strategy

How to avoid analysis paralysis

The components and issues involved in simulation modeling

The concept of stress testing and backtesting

Simulation and Scenario Analysis - II

Topics covered include:

Modeling of non-specific maturity items

The techniques for identifying various factors that affect account balances and for analyzing rate sensitivity of core deposits

The need to align business plan with various rate scenarios

The process and steps involved in Monte Carlo Simulation

The advantages and disadvantages of Monte Carlo Simulation

Duration I

Topics covered include:

The concept of duration and modified duration

The application of formulae for duration and modified duration

The computation of different types of bonds

The relationship between duration, yield, coupon, and maturity of a bond and thereby comprehend the properties of duration

Duration II

Topics covered include:

The computation of the duration of perpetual bonds, embedded options and floaters

The computation of the duration of a portfolio

The application of the concept of duration for off-balance sheet items

The effects of approximation involved while using modified duration

The difference between gap and duration

The strategies of risk management

The strengths and limitations of duration

Duration III

This course explains duration of equity and leverages and other items. It helps the user understand:

The calculation of the duration of equity

The designing of hedging strategies to manage the interest rate sensitivity of the balance sheet

Duration IV

This unit introduces you to the duration of complex items. It helps the user understand:

Computation of duration of complex items by using the concept of portfolio replication

Duration calculations using zero coupon yields for finding the present value of cash flows

Strategies for Interest Risk Management

This course elaborates on the five strategies for interest rate risk management using duration.

Dedication

Immunization

Indexation

Active Management

Rate Anticipation

Basis Point Value

Topics covered include:

The concept of basis point value

The change in the value of the portfolio due to one basis point change in the interest rates

The relationship between BPV, duration and modified duration

The calculation of BPV of on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet items

The computation of BPV of a portfolio

The advantages of BPV as a risk control technique

Convexity

Topics covered include:

The concept of convexity and its properties

The calculation of convexity of different types of bonds

The computation of convexity of a portfolio

The impact of price change on convexity

The concept of positive and negative

Review of Statistical Concepts

Topics covered include:

The various statistical measures viz., measures of central tendency and measures of dispersion

The statistical relationship between the standard deviation and confidence intervals for normal distributions

The concept of correation and volatility and the methods to calculate them

Value at Risk - I

Topics covered include:

The concept of Value at Risk

The concept of trading and banking book

The various methodologies of estimating VaR and their strengths and weaknesses

The comparison between the strength and limitation of VaR

Value at Risk - II

Topics covered include:

The computation of VaR of foreign exchange spot, foreign exchange options positions, common shares/stocks, fixed income portfolio

The various applications of VaR

Application of Analytical Techniques

Topics covered include:

The framework of the analytical techniques - gap, duration, simulation and value at risk

The concept and assumption under each technique

The comparison and analysis of each of the techniques across various parameters

The application of techniques with real life case studies

AL Organization

Topics covered include:

The various elements of AL Organization viz., the ALCO, the AL sub-committee, and the ALCO support group

The scope of ALCO

The key issues of centralization and decentralization

ALCO Meetings

This course discusses about the meetings in Asset Liability Organization. It helps the user understand:

The operational aspects of ALCO meetings

The data requirements of ALCO meetings

ALM Policies and Procedures

This course discusses about ALM policies and procedures. It helps the user understand:

The ALM policy and the procedure manual

The contents of the ALCO reports

Funds Transfer Pricing-Practices

This course discusses the fundamental concepts of Funds Transfer Pricing (FTP). It helps the user understand:

The concept of funds transfer pricing

The various risks affecting the income and value of an institution

Funds Transfer Pricing

This course presents an analysis of various techniques used in Funds Transfer Pricing.

Audit of ALM

This course gives an introduction of the concept of audit of ALM. It helps the user understand:

The significance and concept of audit of ALM function

The overall approach and scope for the function of ALM audit

In details the applications of the audit process

The various types of AL models and examine different scenarios and assumptions involved in the audit

