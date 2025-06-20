$12.75+ Bn Veterinary Vaccines Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2030F

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Vaccines Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Veterinary Vaccines Market was valued at USD 8.44 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.76 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.28%

This market plays a critical role in veterinary healthcare by providing vaccines designed to prevent and manage diseases in both companion animals and livestock. These vaccines are essential for ensuring animal health, maintaining food security, and reducing the risk of zoonotic disease transmission.

Growing demand for ethical and sustainable animal products, coupled with advancements in vaccine technology and the rise of platform-based solutions for emerging diseases, are contributing to market expansion. Innovations like the European Medicines Agency's certification of the Innovax vPTMF, a turkey herpesvirus vector platform, demonstrate the industry's commitment to rapid response and improved vaccine accessibility. As awareness around animal health continues to rise, the veterinary vaccines market is poised for strong growth globally.

Key Market Drivers: Growing Awareness of Animal Welfare

Increasing public awareness regarding animal welfare is a key factor driving the veterinary vaccines market. Pet owners are more invested in the health of their animals, prioritizing routine vaccinations to extend the life and quality of their pets. Similarly, in livestock farming, the focus on humane treatment and productivity has prompted producers to adopt preventive healthcare strategies, including vaccination. Ethical consumerism is shaping market demand, as buyers prefer products sourced from healthy and well-treated animals.

Regulatory frameworks and animal welfare certifications now often include vaccine requirements as part of disease prevention protocols. A notable development is the European Medicines Agency's 2024 certification of the Innovax vPTMF vaccine platform, which enables rapid customization of vaccines to address emerging threats, bolstering preparedness and public health resilience.

Key Market Challenges: Regulatory Hurdles and Approval Processes

The veterinary vaccines market is significantly impacted by the complex and varying regulatory standards across global regions. Navigating country-specific approval processes presents a substantial challenge for manufacturers, often leading to high compliance costs and extended timelines. Regulatory agencies demand rigorous safety and efficacy evaluations, including detailed preclinical and clinical testing. These requirements, while essential for public and animal health, add layers of complexity that slow down time-to-market for new vaccines. Delays in vaccine registration further hinder growth, especially for companies looking to respond swiftly to evolving disease patterns.

Key Market Trends: Increasing Focus on Preventive Healthcare

An emerging trend across the veterinary landscape is the heightened emphasis on preventive care through vaccination. Both pet owners and livestock producers are increasingly aware of the benefits of immunization in minimizing disease outbreaks, reducing treatment costs, and enhancing animal welfare.

Preventive healthcare is now viewed as a strategic investment, particularly in the companion animal sector where routine vaccinations are standard. In livestock operations, preventive vaccination supports herd health and productivity, reducing economic losses linked to illness. This trend is reshaping the approach to animal care, prioritizing early intervention and long-term health maintenance.

Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Virbac SA

Hester Biosciences Limited

Elanco Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

HIPRA

Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type:

Livestock Vaccine

Companion Animal Vaccine

Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Technology:

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Other

Veterinary Vaccines Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6v1au

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment